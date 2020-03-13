Public schools and state preschools in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Based on guidance from Placer County Public Health, Placer County Office of Education, and in consultation with our School Board Members, we are closing all RCSD schools effective Monday, March 16th due to increased risk of community spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Additionally, all schools in Placer County will be closed during this time period.

Roseville City School District schools will be closed through April 13, 2020. As of now, school would resume on April 14th, after the regularly scheduled RCSD Spring Break. This closure includes RCSD preschools and afterschool care.

District Office

The District Office will maintain regular business hours until further notice.

PCOE News Release

Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica, school district superintendents and charter school operators have decided in concurrence with Placer County Public Health to close all public schools and state preschools in Placer County for the next three weeks* in order to protect the health and safety of students and school communities.

Schools will be contacting families promptly about vital services and resources available to them throughout the closure including distance learning options and meals.

“Decisions like this are difficult to make, but we are taking this action based on what is known at this time about the transmission and severity of the illness to best protect our school communities,” said Superintendent Garbolino-Mojica. “The most effective way to slow the transmission of this virus is to implement social distancing practices. We won’t take chances when it comes to the health and safety of our students.”

During the time of the school closure, students and families should follow the Department of Public Health’s recommendations for social distancing at events and gatherings, and to minimize social contact to the extent possible. Protecting public health requires a community-wide response, and we will need the help of families to help remain united in our response. While children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for serious illness from COVID-19, they are still able to transmit the virus to populations who are most vulnerable to serious illness, such as older adults and those with compromised immune systems. Be mindful in childcare decisions to avoid exposing vulnerable persons, such as grandparents, to children. Do not gather in other locations such as shopping malls, movie theaters or community centers even while school is closed. Remember to continue efforts to reduce the spread of germs by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough or sneeze, stay home if you are sick and continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

“As our county navigates this difficult time, we must continue to lean on the strength of each other,” continued Superintendent Garbolino-Mojica. “Please be patient and be kind to one another. The safety and wellness of our students and staff are a priority, and we thank you for your cooperation and support in helping us to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment.”