Placer County and region rate up .1 percent

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment ticked up slightly down in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept. The latest report has Placer County at 4.3 percent unemployment, tied for 8th best in California for the lowest unemployment rate statewide.

Overall, the economy has continually defied the will of political propagandists and “news” outlets that perpetuate their endless cycles of doom and gloom. Thus far, those dire predictions have only existed in the imaginations of the imaginers.

Local Counties At a Glance

  • Placer 4.3% (up from 4.3%)
  • Sacramento 5% (up from 4.9%)
  • El Dorado 4.4% (up from 4.3%)
  • Nevada 4.3% (up from 4.2%)
  • Yolo 5% (up from 4.9%)
  • Yuba 6.7% (up from 6.6%)

California Unemployment Rate by County (Updated Nov 2024)

SAN MATEO3.60%
SAN FRANCISCO3.70%
INYO3.80%
MARIN3.90%
SAN LUIS OBISPO4.00%
NAPA4.10%
ORANGE4.10%
SANTA CLARA4.10%
SIERRA4.10%
SONOMA4.10%
MONO4.20%
SANTA BARBARA4.20%
NEVADA4.30%
PLACER4.30%
EL DORADO4.40%
CALAVERAS4.50%
MARIPOSA4.70%
SAN DIEGO4.70%
HUMBOLDT4.80%
ALAMEDA4.90%
CONTRA COSTA4.90%
LASSEN4.90%
VENTURA4.90%
MENDOCINO5.00%
SACRAMENTO5.00%
YOLO5.00%
TRINITY5.10%
AMADOR5.20%
MODOC5.20%
MONTEREY5.20%
SOLANO5.20%
TUOLUMNE5.20%
SAN BERNARDINO5.30%
SHASTA5.30%
SANTA CRUZ5.40%
BUTTE5.60%
PLUMAS5.60%
RIVERSIDE5.60%
DEL NORTE5.70%
GLENN5.70%
SISKIYOU5.70%
LAKE6.00%
TEHAMA6.00%
LOS ANGELES6.10%
SAN BENITO6.10%
SAN JOAQUIN6.40%
ALPINE6.50%
STANISLAUS6.50%
SUTTER6.70%
YUBA6.70%
MADERA7.00%
FRESNO7.30%
KINGS7.70%
KERN7.80%
MERCED8.00%
COLUSA8.50%
TULARE9.80%
IMPERIAL19.60%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).

  • U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
  • U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
  • U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
  • U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
