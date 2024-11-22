Placer County and region rate up .1 percent

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment ticked up slightly down in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept. The latest report has Placer County at 4.3 percent unemployment, tied for 8th best in California for the lowest unemployment rate statewide.

Overall, the economy has continually defied the will of political propagandists and “news” outlets that perpetuate their endless cycles of doom and gloom. Thus far, those dire predictions have only existed in the imaginations of the imaginers.

Local Counties At a Glance

Placer 4.3% (up from 4.3%)

Sacramento 5% (up from 4.9%)

El Dorado 4.4% (up from 4.3%)

Nevada 4.3% (up from 4.2%)

Yolo 5% (up from 4.9%)

Yuba 6.7% (up from 6.6%)

SAN MATEO 3.60% SAN FRANCISCO 3.70% INYO 3.80% MARIN 3.90% SAN LUIS OBISPO 4.00% NAPA 4.10% ORANGE 4.10% SANTA CLARA 4.10% SIERRA 4.10% SONOMA 4.10% MONO 4.20% SANTA BARBARA 4.20% NEVADA 4.30% PLACER 4.30% EL DORADO 4.40% CALAVERAS 4.50% MARIPOSA 4.70% SAN DIEGO 4.70% HUMBOLDT 4.80% ALAMEDA 4.90% CONTRA COSTA 4.90% LASSEN 4.90% VENTURA 4.90% MENDOCINO 5.00% SACRAMENTO 5.00% YOLO 5.00% TRINITY 5.10% AMADOR 5.20% MODOC 5.20% MONTEREY 5.20% SOLANO 5.20% TUOLUMNE 5.20% SAN BERNARDINO 5.30% SHASTA 5.30% SANTA CRUZ 5.40% BUTTE 5.60% PLUMAS 5.60% RIVERSIDE 5.60% DEL NORTE 5.70% GLENN 5.70% SISKIYOU 5.70% LAKE 6.00% TEHAMA 6.00% LOS ANGELES 6.10% SAN BENITO 6.10% SAN JOAQUIN 6.40% ALPINE 6.50% STANISLAUS 6.50% SUTTER 6.70% YUBA 6.70% MADERA 7.00% FRESNO 7.30% KINGS 7.70% KERN 7.80% MERCED 8.00% COLUSA 8.50% TULARE 9.80% IMPERIAL 19.60%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).

U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);

U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;

U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and

U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.