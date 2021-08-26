Important Dates and Urgent Need for Poll Workers



AUBURN, Calif. – Registered voters in Placer County should start checking their mailboxes for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election voter information guide and vote-by-mail ballots.

Thanks to the response of our polling places and poll workers who are stepping up on short notice, Placer County will be able to offer its traditional polling places on election day. Voters must either vote early by mail or in person at their assigned polling place on election day, Sept 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, state law still requires all active registered voters to receive a vote-by-mail ballot, so if voters wish to vote at the polls, they are reminded to bring their unvoted vote-by-mail ballots with them on election day to avoid having to vote provisional ballots.

The voter information guide provides data on items to be voted on in this election as well as voting options.

By Mail or Secure Drop Box

Voters can choose to mail in their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, drop off their ballot at secure drop boxes located around the county, or vote in-person at their designated voter precinct.

Voters choosing to drop off their ballots can find drop box locations in the voter information guide or on the Placer County Elections Office website, here. Ballots can be dropped off now through Sept. 14.

Voters can also vote in person, now through Sept. 14, at the Placer County Elections Office located at 2956 Richardson Drive in North Auburn or the Placer County Elections Warehouse located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Placer County is also offering a remote accessible vote-by-mail option to all registered voters for this election in accordance with state law.

Remote accessible vote-by-mail is an accessible option for voters to receive their ballots digitally at home and mark them independently and privately before mailing them back to the Elections Office.

Please visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ or call the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 to request further information.

Voters are encouraged to vote early to avoid long lines on election day.

Important dates:

Aug. 30: Last day to register to vote for this election

Aug. 31: First day of conditional voter registration

Aug. 31: Close of write-in candidate filing period for this election

Sept. 4-5: In-person weekend voting available 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elections Office in North Auburn and the Elections Warehouse in Rocklin

Sept. 6: Labor Day – Elections Office and Elections Warehouse open to the public

Sept. 7: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail for this election

Sept. 11-12: In-person weekend voting available 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elections Office in North Auburn and the Elections Warehouse in Rocklin

Sept. 14: Election day

Placer County residents who do not receive their information guides by Aug. 27 or misplace their guide can view it on https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ or request a duplicate guide by contacting the Elections Office at 530-886-5650.

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at https://registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve interacted with the California Department of Motor Vehicles are urged to confirm their voter status, political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Urgent Need for Poll Workers

With just weeks remaining until the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election, the Placer County Elections Office is facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in precincts throughout the county.

Poll workers who are bilingual in Spanish, Tagalog, Punjabi or Korean are in special need, too.

Training classes for election poll workers will be held in Auburn, Rocklin and North Lake Tahoe.

Poll workers must be at least 18 years old (unless participating in the student poll worker program), be registered to vote in California or a permanent legal resident of the United States, provide their own transportation and be able to work from 6 a.m. to around 9 p.m. on the day of the election.

Poll worker duties include opening and closing polling sites, verifying voter names on election rosters, and issuing and collecting ballots. Pay ranges from $100 to $160 and includes a stipend of $25 for attending poll worker training.

Volunteering can be a great fundraising opportunity for service clubs or community organizations. Staffing an entire precinct can earn a group up to $900.

For more information or to apply online, visit the Placer County elections website or call the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.