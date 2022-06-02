Admission is Free on select dates all summer
Roseville, Calif.- Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone to this year’s Heritage Trail Museums Tour, with museums and historical sites throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates all summer.
A total of 27 different museums and sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour, from June 4 through Sept. 4.
The Heritage Trail kicks off at the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each location will have special activities and exhibits and present history in a fun, exciting way.
Summer 2022
The tour will look different than previous years as some museums are unable to participate this summer. The tour’s routine of showcasing museums on designated dates has been eliminated and all museums are participating at once. Would-be visitors are encouraged to check the Heritage Trail website for dates and details, here Heritage Trail museum tour returns for summer fun in Placer County.
“There is no better way to learn Placer County history than taking a ride on the Heritage Trail. On the Heritage Trail, you don’t just get to see or read history, you get to immerse yourself in it and interact with it!”Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums Administrator
“Get-up-and-Go”
Tour visitors can collect a ‘Get-up-and-Go’ card at participating museums, which can be stamped at each museum visited through the summer.
Cards with a minimum of eight stamps can be returned for a chance to win one of three gift baskets. Participants can turn in multiple cards for a greater chance of winning.
Cards can be stamped at any participating museum during regular visitor hours, though admission fees may apply.
The tour is also offering a scavenger hunt activity for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, which includes public, private, charter or home schools.
Scavenger hunt cards can be picked up and completed at any of the participating museums.
Once seven museums have been stamped they can be turned in for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, Kindle Fire tablet or one of three backpacks filled with school supplies. Students can enter the contest multiple times.
For more information about the Heritage Trail, including dates, locations and event descriptions, visit http://theheritagetrail.blogspot.com/ or call the Placer County Museums Office at 530-889-6500.
Some of the past and present participating Museums
Roseville & Rocklin
Carnegie Library Museum, Roseville Historical Society
Phone: 916-773-3003
Address: 557 Lincoln St., Roseville, CA 95678
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10-2pm; Second Saturday of the Month, 10am-2pm
Maidu Museum & Historic Site
Phone: 916-774-5934
Address: 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr., Roseville, CA 95661
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:00-2:00pm
Rocklin Historical Society Museum
Hours: Saturday, 1:00-4:00pm
Address: 3895 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin, CA 95677
Sierra College Natural History Museum
Phone: 916-660-7923
Address: 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677
Hours: Open when school is in session, 1st Saturdays, 10:00-12:00pm
Auburn
Bernhard Museum Complex
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 291 Auburn Folsom Road, Auburn, CA 95603
Hours: July 3rd and 17th, 12:30pm-4pm
DeWitt History Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 2985 Richardson Dr., Auburn, CA 95603
Hours: First Two Wednesdays of the month, 12:00-4:00pm
Gold Country Medical Museum
Phone: 530-863-3274
Address: 219 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603
Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-3:00pm, call ahead
Gold Rush Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 601 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603
Hours: Friday-Sunday, 1pm-4pm
Placer County Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 101 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603
Hours: Daily, 10:00-4:00pm
Additional cities
Donner Summit Historical Society
Phone: 530-587-2160
Address: 21501 Soda Springs Rd., Truckee, CA 96161
Hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 10:00am-4:00pm
Foresthill Divide Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 24601 Harrison St., Foresthill, CA 95631
Hours: Weekends, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day
Fruitvale School Museum
Address: 2586 Crosby Herold Rd., Lincoln, CA 95648
Phone: 530-889-6500
Gatekeeper’s Museum
Phone: 530-583-1762
Address: 130 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00-4:00pm
Golden Drift Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 32820 Main St., Dutch Flat, CA 95714
Hours: Friday-Sunday, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day
Griffith Quarry Museum
Phone: 530-889-6500
Address: 7504 Rock Springs Rd., Penryn, CA 95663
Hours: Saturdays, 12:00-4:00pm
Museum of Truckee History
Phone: 530-582-0893
Address: 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA 96161
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 11-5
Placer County Historical Society, Benton Welty School Room
Watson’s Cabin Museum
Phone: 530-583-1762
Address: 560 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145
Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-4:00pm, call ahead