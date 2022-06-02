Roseville, Calif.- Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone to this year’s Heritage Trail Museums Tour, with museums and historical sites throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 27 different museums and sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour, from June 4 through Sept. 4.

The Heritage Trail kicks off at the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each location will have special activities and exhibits and present history in a fun, exciting way.

Summer 2022

The tour will look different than previous years as some museums are unable to participate this summer. The tour’s routine of showcasing museums on designated dates has been eliminated and all museums are participating at once. Would-be visitors are encouraged to check the Heritage Trail website for dates and details, here Heritage Trail museum tour returns for summer fun in Placer County.

“There is no better way to learn Placer County history than taking a ride on the Heritage Trail. On the Heritage Trail, you don’t just get to see or read history, you get to immerse yourself in it and interact with it!” Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums Administrator

“Get-up-and-Go”

Tour visitors can collect a ‘Get-up-and-Go’ card at participating museums, which can be stamped at each museum visited through the summer.

Cards with a minimum of eight stamps can be returned for a chance to win one of three gift baskets. Participants can turn in multiple cards for a greater chance of winning.

Cards can be stamped at any participating museum during regular visitor hours, though admission fees may apply.

The tour is also offering a scavenger hunt activity for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, which includes public, private, charter or home schools.

Scavenger hunt cards can be picked up and completed at any of the participating museums.

Once seven museums have been stamped they can be turned in for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, Kindle Fire tablet or one of three backpacks filled with school supplies. Students can enter the contest multiple times.

For more information about the Heritage Trail, including dates, locations and event descriptions, visit http://theheritagetrail.blogspot.com/ or call the Placer County Museums Office at 530-889-6500.

Some of the past and present participating Museums

Roseville & Rocklin

Carnegie Library Museum, Roseville Historical Society

Phone: 916-773-3003

Address: 557 Lincoln St., Roseville, CA 95678

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10-2pm; Second Saturday of the Month, 10am-2pm

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

Phone: 916-774-5934

Address: 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr., Roseville, CA 95661

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:00-2:00pm

Rocklin Historical Society Museum

Hours: Saturday, 1:00-4:00pm

Address: 3895 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Sierra College Natural History Museum

Phone: 916-660-7923

Address: 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Hours: Open when school is in session, 1st Saturdays, 10:00-12:00pm

Auburn

Bernhard Museum Complex

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 291 Auburn Folsom Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: July 3rd and 17th, 12:30pm-4pm

DeWitt History Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 2985 Richardson Dr., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: First Two Wednesdays of the month, 12:00-4:00pm

Gold Country Medical Museum

Phone: 530-863-3274

Address: 219 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-3:00pm, call ahead

Gold Rush Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 601 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 1pm-4pm

Placer County Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 101 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Daily, 10:00-4:00pm

Additional cities

Donner Summit Historical Society

Phone: 530-587-2160

Address: 21501 Soda Springs Rd., Truckee, CA 96161

Hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 10:00am-4:00pm

Foresthill Divide Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 24601 Harrison St., Foresthill, CA 95631

Hours: Weekends, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day

Fruitvale School Museum

Address: 2586 Crosby Herold Rd., Lincoln, CA 95648

Phone: 530-889-6500

Gatekeeper’s Museum

Phone: 530-583-1762

Address: 130 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00-4:00pm

Golden Drift Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 32820 Main St., Dutch Flat, CA 95714

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day

Griffith Quarry Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 7504 Rock Springs Rd., Penryn, CA 95663

Hours: Saturdays, 12:00-4:00pm

Museum of Truckee History

Phone: 530-582-0893

Address: 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA 96161

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 11-5

Placer County Historical Society, Benton Welty School Room

Watson’s Cabin Museum

Phone: 530-583-1762

Address: 560 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-4:00pm, call ahead