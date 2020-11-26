Courtside Basketball Center defies guidelines despite outbreak

Rocklin, CA- Placer County Public Health has identified cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) associated with Courtside Basketball Center, located at 1104 Tinker Road in unincorporated Rocklin, California. More than two dozen individuals from two other counties who participated in youth basketball tournaments at the facility on Nov. 7 and Nov 8, 2020, have confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses.

Individuals who were at Courtside Basketball Center on Nov. 7 or 8 may have been exposed to coronavirus and are advised to quarantine and seek testing for the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Anyone who has attended a tournament at Courtside Basketball Center in November is encouraged to seek testing. Multiple individuals who were exposed on Nov. 7 and 8 also participated in subsequent tournaments at this facility. Testing for Placer County residents can be accessed through health care providers or community testing sites.

Public Advised

The public is advised to avoid all participation in indoor activities at Courtside Basketball Center. The State Blueprint for a Safer Economy requires gyms and fitness facilities in counties in the Purple Tier to close indoor operations. Because Placer County is in the Purple Tier, as a gym/fitness facility, Courtside Basketball Center may only operate outdoors at this time.

In addition, the public is reminded that youth sports competitions are not permitted in California at this time. The cases of COVID-19 associated with Courtside Basketball Center are a reminder that contact sports facilitate the spread of coronavirus and illustrate why tournaments are not allowed.

Reason for Health Alert

This Health Alert is being issued because of the large scale of the apparent outbreak and potential geographic range that make contact tracing difficult. In addition, the facility has refused to cease indoor operations and continues to host tournaments despite being advised such operations are not allowed and with full knowledge that COVID-19 cases have been associated with activities at the facility.