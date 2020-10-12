Republican Party Endorsements

Roseville, CA- Here are the Placer County Republican Party endorsements for 2020.

For further information on California propositions, local ballot measures, drop boxes location and local election info, please visit our non-partisan Election 2020 section.

National and State

President Donald J. Trump Congress,1st District Doug LaMalfa Congress, 4th District Tom McClintock State Senate, 1st District Brian Dahle State Assembly, 1st District Megan Dahle State Assembly, 5th District Frank Bigelow State Assembly, 6th District Kevin Kiley

City Council

Auburn City Council Alice Dowdin Cavillo Loomis Town Council James “Danny” Cartwright Rocklin City Council Joe Patterson Rocklin City Council Greg Janda Rocklin City Council Josh Rolph Roseville City Council District 1 Tracy Mendonsa Roseville City Council District 3 Bruce Houdesheldt Roseville City Council District 5 Gary Johnson

School Districts

Eureka Union School District Renee Nash Roseville City School District Julie Constant Roseville City School District Meghan Krafka Roseville Joint Union High School Heidi Hall Roseville Joint Union High School Pete Constant Roseville Joint Union High School Julie Hirota Placer County Board of Education, TA1 Susan Goto Placer County Board of Education, TA3 Dave Patterson Rocklin Unified School District Julie Leavens Hupp Rocklin Unified School District Rachelle Price Rocklin Unified School Tiffany Saathoff Western Placer Unified School District, TA1 Criste Freymond Western Placer Unified School District, TA3 Steven Brothers

California Ballot Propositions

Prop 14 NO Prop 15 NO Prop 16 NO Prop 17 NO Prop 18 NO Prop 19 NO Prop 20 YES Prop 21 NO Prop 22 YES Prop 23 NO Prop 24 NO Prop 25 NO

Local Ballot Measures