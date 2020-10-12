Republican Party Endorsements
Roseville, CA- Here are the Placer County Republican Party endorsements for 2020.
For further information on California propositions, local ballot measures, drop boxes location and local election info, please visit our non-partisan Election 2020 section.
National and State
|President
|Donald J. Trump
|Congress,1st District
|Doug LaMalfa
|Congress, 4th District
|Tom McClintock
|State Senate, 1st District
|Brian Dahle
|State Assembly, 1st District
|Megan Dahle
|State Assembly, 5th District
|Frank Bigelow
|State Assembly, 6th District
|Kevin Kiley
City Council
|Auburn City Council
|Alice Dowdin Cavillo
|Loomis Town Council
|James “Danny” Cartwright
|Rocklin City Council
|Joe Patterson
|Rocklin City Council
|Greg Janda
|Rocklin City Council
|Josh Rolph
|Roseville City Council District 1
|Tracy Mendonsa
|Roseville City Council District 3
|Bruce Houdesheldt
|Roseville City Council District 5
|Gary Johnson
School Districts
|Eureka Union School District
|Renee Nash
|Roseville City School District
|Julie Constant
|Roseville City School District
|Meghan Krafka
|Roseville Joint Union High School
|Heidi Hall
|Roseville Joint Union High School
|Pete Constant
|Roseville Joint Union High School
|Julie Hirota
|Placer County Board of Education, TA1
|Susan Goto
|Placer County Board of Education, TA3
|Dave Patterson
|Rocklin Unified School District
|Julie Leavens Hupp
|Rocklin Unified School District
|Rachelle Price
|Rocklin Unified School
|Tiffany Saathoff
|Western Placer Unified School District, TA1
|Criste Freymond
|Western Placer Unified School District, TA3
|Steven Brothers
California Ballot Propositions
|Prop 14
|NO
|Prop 15
|NO
|Prop 16
|NO
|Prop 17
|NO
|Prop 18
|NO
|Prop 19
|NO
|Prop 20
|YES
|Prop 21
|NO
|Prop 22
|YES
|Prop 23
|NO
|Prop 24
|NO
|Prop 25
|NO
Local Ballot Measures
|Measure F
|YES
|Measure G
|NO
|Measure H
|YES
|Measure I
|YES
|Measure S
|NO