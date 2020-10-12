Election 2020

Republican Party Endorsements

Roseville, CA- Here are the Placer County Republican Party endorsements for 2020.

For further information on California propositions, local ballot measures, drop boxes location and local election info, please visit our non-partisan Election 2020 section.

National and State

PresidentDonald J. Trump
Congress,1st DistrictDoug LaMalfa
Congress, 4th DistrictTom McClintock
State Senate, 1st DistrictBrian Dahle
State Assembly, 1st DistrictMegan Dahle
State Assembly, 5th DistrictFrank Bigelow
State Assembly, 6th DistrictKevin Kiley

City Council

Auburn City CouncilAlice Dowdin Cavillo
Loomis Town CouncilJames “Danny” Cartwright
Rocklin City CouncilJoe Patterson
Rocklin City CouncilGreg Janda
Rocklin City CouncilJosh Rolph
Roseville City Council District 1Tracy Mendonsa
Roseville City Council District 3Bruce Houdesheldt
Roseville City Council District 5Gary Johnson

School Districts

Eureka Union School DistrictRenee Nash
Roseville City School DistrictJulie Constant
Roseville City School DistrictMeghan Krafka
Roseville Joint Union High SchoolHeidi Hall
Roseville Joint Union High SchoolPete Constant
Roseville Joint Union High SchoolJulie Hirota
Placer County Board of Education, TA1Susan Goto
Placer County Board of Education, TA3Dave Patterson
Rocklin Unified School DistrictJulie Leavens Hupp
Rocklin Unified School DistrictRachelle Price
Rocklin Unified SchoolTiffany Saathoff
Western Placer Unified School District, TA1Criste Freymond
Western Placer Unified School District, TA3Steven Brothers

California Ballot Propositions

Prop 14NO
Prop 15NO
Prop 16NO
Prop 17NO
Prop 18NO
Prop 19NO
Prop 20YES
Prop 21NO
Prop 22YES
Prop 23NO
Prop 24NO
Prop 25NO

Local Ballot Measures

Measure FYES
Measure GNO
Measure HYES
Measure IYES
Measure SNO

