85th Annual Placer County Fair set for June 22-25

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County Fair is looking for one-of-a-kind creations and mouth-watering sensations from community members dreaming of Blue Ribbons to small-business owners seeking money-making opportunities.

The Placer County Fair which takes placer in Roseville is accepting applications from residents to compete for awards in dozens of categories – from baking to beer-making – and vendors looking to sell their arts and crafts or food at one of the largest and longest-running events in Placer Valley.

The Fair is also looking for additional corporate sponsors interested in connecting with thousands of fairgoers and recruiting more volunteers that help make the event such a success.

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds on Thursday, June 22, and continues through Sunday, June 25. The fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).

You can learn more – including how to apply as a vendor, competitor in the still exhibits, corporate sponsor or even as a volunteer – at https://www.placercountyfair.org.

“The Placer County Fair is a celebration, and gives the community the chance to connect in so many ways. The Fair is all about getting involved, having fun and spending time together.” Kim Summers, CEO of @the Grounds / Placer Valley Tourism.

“Summer Fun Starts Here”

The 85th annual Fair’s slogan is “Summer Fun Starts Here,” something that a record number fairgoers celebrated in 2022 – more than double the average attendance in recent years.

“It felt good to be back and everyone was so happy to see us,” said Crystal Miller, owner of the California Ice Cream Company. Her full-service ice cream business, from banana splits to frozen cheesecake dipped in chocolate, has been part of the Placer County Fair for about 20 years. “It’s a great Fair with a good community feel. We get a lot of repeat business.”

The California Ice Cream Company will be joined by as many as 100 vendors, including 20 food booths, during the Fair.

The Placer County Fair features carnival rides, food booths, games, concerts, and the always-popular livestock exhibit and auction.

The All-Alaskan Racing Pigs in the Family Fun Zone, a two-day Cornhole Tournament in the Roebbelen Center, the Miss Placer County Scholarships Pageant that officially opens the Fair Thursday afternoon, and the third annual Placer County Rib Cook-off on Sunday also returns.

“The Fair is a great place for families, date nights or having a great time with friends. Your summer fun starts here.”

About Placer Valley Tourism

Placer Valley Tourism is a Business Improvement District that serves South Placer County and the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. The BID operates to help generate incremental room night stays in hotels within Placer Valley Tourism’s geographic footprint through various conferences and youth and amateur sports events. PVT aims to coordinate community and sports events with the best hospitality options in the region. Placer Valley Tourism is a nonprofit and classified as a 501(c)6. For more information, please visit https://www.placertourism.com/.

About @the Grounds

@the Grounds is a multipurpose event facility on 61 acres in the heart of Roseville, California. @the Grounds includes the Roebbelen Center, a 160,000-square-foot event center that can accommodate major amateur sports competitions, large meetings, trade shows, concerts and other events. For more than 80 years, @the Grounds has been the home of the Placer County Fair – an annual celebration of the diversity of the community – along with countless other community, family and corporate gatherings. @the Grounds is the business entity of Placer Valley Sports Center, a 501(c)3. For more information, please visit https://www.atthegrounds.com/.