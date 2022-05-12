Grillin’ and Chillin’ at Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. – Friends and family always admire and love your mad skill at the grill. Grab your tongs and team to step up your game this year over at the annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off. Join us in Roseville June 26, 2022 because it’s game on!

The Placer County Fair is currently looking for teams who are willing to take on the fun challenge. It’s time to represent Placer County with your culinary wizardry, your grilling greatness, and fierce competitiveness. Get ready to serve up those mouth-watering ribs.

Register today!

Limited to 25 contestants, the Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off registration is open through May 31, 2022. Join the fun, support local and invite your family and friends. Complete details and easy registration is available here at Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off.

Quick BBQ Facts

Booths are 20×20 square feet and electricity is NOT available. A 3-sided netted canopy tent is REQUIRED. You must provide a warming cabinet/chafing dish to keep ribs within the proper holding temperature of 135 degrees or above, all cooking utensils, serving table, water, and all ingredients for your ribs. All BBQ’s or smokers must be roped off.

All ingredients must be prepped and cooked on-site due to health considerations.

Only ribs are allowed to be cooked – no sales allowed from the booth.

Rib Cook-Off kits (tasting boat, 5 tickets, 1 voting ticket, and wet wipes) will be provided by @the Grounds.

Chefs are required to make a minimum of 30 racks which will be provided, but cooking more ribs is okay.

Approximately 10 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation letter with a map, directions to your check-in location, and your check-in time.

COOKING MAY NOT BE STARTED UNTIL YOUR BOOTH HAS BEEN CHECKED FOR HEALTH DEPARTMENT COMPLIANCE BY APPROPRIATE STAFF. **Important: Must show thermometer as part of the check-off procedure.

A chef’s meeting will occur at 9 a.m.

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN SETTING UP LATE SATURDAY NIGHT?

Let us know on your Registration Form!

2022 Placer County Fair

June 22- 26, 2022

@Grounds

Roseville, Calif.

The fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds)

https://www.placercountyfair.org/