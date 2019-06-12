Summer tradition returns to Roseville

A Good Thing Growing!

Roseville, CA- The arrival of summer means the return of the Placer County Fair. Highlighting the best of Placer County, follow the crowd over to the fairgrounds in Roseville for four fun-filled days and nights of entertainment, exhibits and food.

June 20- 23, 2019

The fairgrounds have recently been renovated and renamed to @the Grounds.

2019 marks the return of nightly fireworks!

Tickets for Placer County Fair

$10 for parking, plus

$7 – Teens and Adults (13 and up)

$3 – Seniors

$2 – Youth (6-12)

Free for children 5 years of age and younger

Carnival Tickets- (does not include admission)

$25 /$30 – (Pre-sale /Day of) One day unlimited rides wristband

$80 – Gold Band – All four days unlimited rides

$3.75 – $6 per ride (est. price)

