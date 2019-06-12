Placer County Fair

Summer tradition returns to Roseville

A Good Thing Growing!

Roseville, CA- The arrival of summer means the return of the Placer County Fair. Highlighting the best of Placer County, follow the crowd over to the fairgrounds in Roseville for four fun-filled days and nights of entertainment, exhibits and food.

June 20- 23, 2019

The fairgrounds have recently been renovated and renamed to @the Grounds.

2019 marks the return of nightly fireworks!

Tickets for Placer County Fair

  • $10 for parking, plus
  • $7 – Teens and Adults (13 and up)
  • $3 – Seniors
  • $2 – Youth (6-12)
  • Free for children 5 years of age and younger

Carnival Tickets- (does not include admission)

  • $25 /$30 – (Pre-sale /Day of) One day unlimited rides wristband
  • $80 – Gold Band – All four days unlimited rides
  • $3.75 – $6 per ride (est. price)

