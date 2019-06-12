Summer tradition returns to Roseville
A Good Thing Growing!
Roseville, CA- The arrival of summer means the return of the Placer County Fair. Highlighting the best of Placer County, follow the crowd over to the fairgrounds in Roseville for four fun-filled days and nights of entertainment, exhibits and food.
June 20- 23, 2019
The fairgrounds have recently been renovated and renamed to @the Grounds.
2019 marks the return of nightly fireworks!
Tickets for Placer County Fair
- $10 for parking, plus
- $7 – Teens and Adults (13 and up)
- $3 – Seniors
- $2 – Youth (6-12)
- Free for children 5 years of age and younger
Carnival Tickets- (does not include admission)
- $25 /$30 – (Pre-sale /Day of) One day unlimited rides wristband
- $80 – Gold Band – All four days unlimited rides
- $3.75 – $6 per ride (est. price)
