Positivity rate eclipses state average as testing lags

Roseville, CA- A key measurement health and public officials cite to measure the prevalence of community spread of COVID-19 is the positivity rate. During the March through May period, Placer County was tracking a positivity rate of 1.85% which indicated low community spread. A total of 217 positive cases were recorded throughout all of Placer County during that time period.

Naturally as additional testing occurs more positive cases will be identified. However, the rate of positivity has risen over 400% indicating an increasing and higher rate of community spread. As of July 27, 2020, Placer County is reporting a 7-day positivity rate of 8%. The positivity rate in the county has now eclipsed the statewide rate of 7.5%. Total cases to date are 1,685 with 15 deaths and 55 hospitalized due to Covid.

California Covid-19 Testing Rate (per 100,000 residents)

Lassen1125
Marin434
San Francisco405
Tuolumne387
Los Angeles337
Sierra326
Mono325
Santa Clara320
Colusa307
Napa290
Kern272
Imperial264
San Joaquin263
Santa Barbara258
Ventura258
San Benito254
Solano253
San Mateo248
Alameda247
Sonoma245
Stanislaus241
Kings240
Mendocino231
Yolo227
Contra Costa224
Fresno217
Amador215
Monterey211
Tulare207
San Luis Obispo199
Madera196
Plumas189
Santa Cruz187
Sacramento184
Sutter182
Calaveras175
Orange172
Placer168
Riverside167
San Bernardino167
Lake163
San Diego159
Nevada153
Shasta153
Yuba152
Mariposa151
Siskiyou151
El Dorado146
Del Norte141
Butte140
Merced139
Tehama131
Inyo122
Glenn110
Humboldt109
Alpine102
Trinity97
Modoc80

Positivity Rate (lower is better)

Colusa19.2
Merced18.7
San Bernardino18.2
Stanislaus17.9
Tulare17.9
Kern17.2
San Joaquin16.6
Riverside14.9
Madera14.5
Imperial14.4
Monterey13.2
Kings13
Sutter12.7
Orange12.1
Yuba11.3
Fresno11.1
Glenn10.9
Mono10.3
San Benito9.8
Santa Barbara9.7
Sacramento9.5
Los Angeles8.4
Placer 8.0
Sources: California Dept of Public Health & Placer County

