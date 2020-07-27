Positivity rate eclipses state average as testing lags
Roseville, CA- A key measurement health and public officials cite to measure the prevalence of community spread of COVID-19 is the positivity rate. During the March through May period, Placer County was tracking a positivity rate of 1.85% which indicated low community spread. A total of 217 positive cases were recorded throughout all of Placer County during that time period.
Naturally as additional testing occurs more positive cases will be identified. However, the rate of positivity has risen over 400% indicating an increasing and higher rate of community spread. As of July 27, 2020, Placer County is reporting a 7-day positivity rate of 8%. The positivity rate in the county has now eclipsed the statewide rate of 7.5%. Total cases to date are 1,685 with 15 deaths and 55 hospitalized due to Covid.
Where Placer County currently ranks
California Covid-19 Testing Rate (per 100,000 residents)
|Lassen
|1125
|Marin
|434
|San Francisco
|405
|Tuolumne
|387
|Los Angeles
|337
|Sierra
|326
|Mono
|325
|Santa Clara
|320
|Colusa
|307
|Napa
|290
|Kern
|272
|Imperial
|264
|San Joaquin
|263
|Santa Barbara
|258
|Ventura
|258
|San Benito
|254
|Solano
|253
|San Mateo
|248
|Alameda
|247
|Sonoma
|245
|Stanislaus
|241
|Kings
|240
|Mendocino
|231
|Yolo
|227
|Contra Costa
|224
|Fresno
|217
|Amador
|215
|Monterey
|211
|Tulare
|207
|San Luis Obispo
|199
|Madera
|196
|Plumas
|189
|Santa Cruz
|187
|Sacramento
|184
|Sutter
|182
|Calaveras
|175
|Orange
|172
|Placer
|168
|Riverside
|167
|San Bernardino
|167
|Lake
|163
|San Diego
|159
|Nevada
|153
|Shasta
|153
|Yuba
|152
|Mariposa
|151
|Siskiyou
|151
|El Dorado
|146
|Del Norte
|141
|Butte
|140
|Merced
|139
|Tehama
|131
|Inyo
|122
|Glenn
|110
|Humboldt
|109
|Alpine
|102
|Trinity
|97
|Modoc
|80
Positivity Rate (lower is better)
|Colusa
|19.2
|Merced
|18.7
|San Bernardino
|18.2
|Stanislaus
|17.9
|Tulare
|17.9
|Kern
|17.2
|San Joaquin
|16.6
|Riverside
|14.9
|Madera
|14.5
|Imperial
|14.4
|Monterey
|13.2
|Kings
|13
|Sutter
|12.7
|Orange
|12.1
|Yuba
|11.3
|Fresno
|11.1
|Glenn
|10.9
|Mono
|10.3
|San Benito
|9.8
|Santa Barbara
|9.7
|Sacramento
|9.5
|Los Angeles
|8.4
|Placer
|8.0