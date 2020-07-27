Positivity rate eclipses state average as testing lags

Roseville, CA- A key measurement health and public officials cite to measure the prevalence of community spread of COVID-19 is the positivity rate. During the March through May period, Placer County was tracking a positivity rate of 1.85% which indicated low community spread. A total of 217 positive cases were recorded throughout all of Placer County during that time period.

Naturally as additional testing occurs more positive cases will be identified. However, the rate of positivity has risen over 400% indicating an increasing and higher rate of community spread. As of July 27, 2020, Placer County is reporting a 7-day positivity rate of 8%. The positivity rate in the county has now eclipsed the statewide rate of 7.5%. Total cases to date are 1,685 with 15 deaths and 55 hospitalized due to Covid.

Where Placer County currently ranks

California Covid-19 Testing Rate (per 100,000 residents)

Lassen 1125 Marin 434 San Francisco 405 Tuolumne 387 Los Angeles 337 Sierra 326 Mono 325 Santa Clara 320 Colusa 307 Napa 290 Kern 272 Imperial 264 San Joaquin 263 Santa Barbara 258 Ventura 258 San Benito 254 Solano 253 San Mateo 248 Alameda 247 Sonoma 245 Stanislaus 241 Kings 240 Mendocino 231 Yolo 227 Contra Costa 224 Fresno 217 Amador 215 Monterey 211 Tulare 207 San Luis Obispo 199 Madera 196 Plumas 189 Santa Cruz 187 Sacramento 184 Sutter 182 Calaveras 175 Orange 172 Placer 168 Riverside 167 San Bernardino 167 Lake 163 San Diego 159 Nevada 153 Shasta 153 Yuba 152 Mariposa 151 Siskiyou 151 El Dorado 146 Del Norte 141 Butte 140 Merced 139 Tehama 131 Inyo 122 Glenn 110 Humboldt 109 Alpine 102 Trinity 97 Modoc 80

Positivity Rate (lower is better)