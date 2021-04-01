Funding Available for Projects that Reduce Air Pollution

Auburn, CA- The Placer County Air Pollution Control District is accepting applications for its annual Clean Air Grant (CAG) Program for projects that reduce localized air pollution. Options include repowering or replacing vehicles and equipment with the cleanest engines available, and funding infrastructure projects to support California’s transformation towards zero and near-zero technologies.

The District will begin accepting applications April 1, 2021 and will continue until 5 PM on May 31, 2021. Businesses, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

With funding from the California Air Resources Board Carl Moyer Program and other state and local funds, Clean Air Grants achieve emission reductions of smog-forming pollutants in excess to those required by regulation, which reduces localized air pollution and improves air quality.

Projects eligible to be considered for funding include:

• School bus replacements for public schools (diesel to diesel, CNG, or electric)

• Heavy-duty off-road equipment replacements (small off-road and agricultural fleets only)

• Electric charging and CNG or hydrogen fueling stations for private and public entities

(residential not eligible)

• Heavy-duty (>14,000 GVWR) diesel to electric or CNG vehicle replacements such as

transit buses and garbage trucks (limited options)

• Agricultural pump replacements (Tier 3 to electric)

Heavy-duty diesel vehicles subject to a compliance deadline prior to January 1, 2024 and off-road diesel equipment subject to a compliance deadline prior to March 1, 2026 are not eligible to apply.

Project applications received will be reviewed on a competitive basis and must meet funding eligibility criteria.

Applications must be original versions and submitted by mail or hand-delivered to the District office at 110 Maple Street, Auburn, CA 95603. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

To learn more or download a grant application, visit the District’s website.

