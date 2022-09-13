Giant Sequoia Trees in Placer County in path of fire
Tucked off the beaten path in Tahoe National Forest just off Mosquito Ridge Road lies one of Placer County’s lesser known treasures. Big Trees Grove, considered the northernmost reach of the Giant Sequoias, has been estimated to be quietly growing over this part of Placer County for 500 plus years.
While not as massive as their southern relatives in Sequoia & Kings Canyon, the Big Trees Grove offers a remarkable treat just a short drive from population centers of Placer County.
East of Foresthill
Located a little over 20 miles east of Foresthill, a less than 1-mile trail loops you through the quiet forest of Douglas Fir and Ponderosa Pine before reaching the 250 foot Goliaths of the forest. It’s a humbling experience.
Considered the most massive trees on earth that only occur naturally in the western groves of the Sierra Nevada, what a wonderful treat to find them growing right here in Placer County.
Mosquito Fire Risk
As of September 2022, the Big Trees Grove is facing serious risk at the Mosquito Fire scorches through the Tahoe National Forest. The fire is just 18 percent contained and is headed in the direction of Big Trees Grove which presently sits in the evacuation warning zone not far from the fire lines. Updates will be posted here as they become available.
Before you go
- Bring water, food
- Basic restroom facility available
- Hiking or sturdy shoes
- Take precautions in bear and mountain lion country
- Enjoy!
