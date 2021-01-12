Launching free six-week series beginning January 12

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Business Resource Center is launching a free six-week business startup series on Jan. 12 with the goal of helping people start a new business at the conclusion of the course.

The immersive series, “Business Creator: Transforming your vision into reality,” features a team of professional instructors to guide participants through online workshops and mandatory mentoring sessions.

“Our mentoring sessions are truly the secret sauce to help people transform their passion into a prosperous enterprise,” said Sierra Commons Executive Director Robert X Trent.

“We will provide participants with the tools and inspiration needed to be in business by Feb. 16.” Robert X Trent

Workshop and mentoring sessions include: personal and business goals, the elevator pitch, business strategy, basic business finance, tools of the trade, integrated marketing plans, personalized action plans and more.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

The online startup course takes place 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 16.

The course is sponsored by the Placer County Business Resource Center and the Sierra Small Business Development Center.

Register Online

Registration details and additional information are available online here.

