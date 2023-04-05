American Rescue Plan continues to boost Placer County

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently action to approve a funding agreement for a $28 million backbone sewer line connection to the Placer One development project that will include the Sacramento State Placer Center.

As a backbone infrastructure project, Placer County will allocate federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The project will service both the Placer One development and adjacent land slated for development in the Sunset Area.

“I’m very excited to see progress on the infrastructure to Placer One, a future university and the rest of the Sunset Area, “said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon. “This part of west Placer is going to drive the economy with high-paying jobs, higher education, housing and many other amenities for our residents.”

Placer One

Placer One is a 2,213-acre, master-planned development project that includes homes, businesses, and the university. Sacramento State has formed a partnership with Sierra College for a transfer center at the Placer Center that is expected to allow students of both systems to attend classes in a blended learning environment.

Sacramento State, Sierra College and homebuilder Taylor Builders Inc. came together last fall to break ground on the first phase of Placer One.

University and businesses

“We’re taking these ARPA dollars and investing in the infrastructure of west Placer and this is going to be a huge revitalization project bringing a university and other businesses to this area,” said Placer County District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “So, this is a terrific opportunity and I’m really pleased that our board is choosing to make this investment.”

Work on the sewer line project will be coordinated by the county’s development partner for the Placer One project, JEN CA Placer Ranch LLC.

The stipulation in the agreement allows the county to take over the work if the developer is not on schedule to meet the ARPA funding deadline.

Funding the backbone infrastructure meets Placer County’s previous development agreement commitment to invest $17 million into Placer One infrastructure. The remaining $11 million will be recovered by Placer County through sewer connection fees as homes and businesses are built within the project.

WHAT IS THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

Stay Informed: View Voting Record on American Rescue Plan

related