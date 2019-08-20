Expanded library hours in Roseville begin September 3

Roseville, CA- The Roseville City Council approved expanding library hours based on community feedback through the city’s Engage Roseville effort last year.

With the passage of Measure B, a 1/2 local sale tax, by voters in November 2018, the revenue became available for the longer hours.

New Library Hours in Roseville!

The new hours are tailored for each library’s needs based on customer feedback, circulation statistics, visitation trends and community growth patterns.



The Roseville Utility Exploration Center is also changing its days of operation. Effective September 9, the Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Visit Roseville.ca.us/library for locations and more Roseville library news.