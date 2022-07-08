Crime Awareness and Strengthening neighborhood spirit

Roseville, Calif. – On Tuesday, August 2, neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO).

The evening of August 2, residents in neighborhoods throughout Roseville and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, law enforcement and other community partners. Many neighborhoods throughout the City will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, and visits from law enforcement.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime, drug and violence prevention awareness;

Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;

Send a message to criminals letting them know the neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

What is NNO?

Started in 1984, NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

NNO promotes positive interaction between neighbors and law enforcement by coming together over a common goal of reducing crime and improving quality of life.

Although there is no requirement to start and end your event at a particular time, National Night Out in Roseville will be supported from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Invite Roseville Police and Fire to your event

Roseville Police and Fire teams would love to help you celebrate America’s night out against crime. Register your event with the Roseville Police Department!

Click HERE to register your event.

Note: Visits depend on number of attendees and availability of City representatives.

