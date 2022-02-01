“Inner-beauty” inclusive & positive scholarship pageant

Roseville, Calif.- Miss California HeartShine’s annual “inner-beauty” inclusive & positive scholarship pageant event is celebrating its tenth year anniversary, offering more opportunity than ever before for contestants.

The HeartShine organization is currently looking for a Miss Roseville, a Miss Teen Roseville, a Mrs. Roseville, and a Miss Pre-Teen Roseville that are motivated and passionate about improving themselves and their community. These appointed titleholders will then compete President’s Day weekend, February 19th and 20th, at the Hilton Arden West Sacramento where HeartShine’s weekend of fun will inspire and delight.

Competition

Contestants at Miss California HeartShine will compete in four areas of competition using HeartShine’s innovative scoring criteria that values confidence, public speaking ability, a heart for community service, and so much more.

Winners will be crowned as Queens/Ambassadors across ten different age categories; applicants from age 6 to 106 are invited to showcase their HeartShine where cash scholarships, awards, and stunning prizes await.

Those interested in celebrating inner-beauty, leadership, positive sisterhood, and community service should apply here online.

“One-of-a-kind pageant experience”

HeartShine has always been one-of-a-kind pageant experience and are proud to be a part of the fabric of the Northern California community for the past 10 years. Founders Ciara Barnes her mom Danna Mack-Barnes, affectionately called “DannaMomma” by many, as well as dozens of active HeartShine titleholders and their families, lost their homes and hometown in the 2018 Camp Fire disaster. As a result, HeartShine as a community service organization didn’t disappear, but actually doubled in size.

Rebuilding and rising after the devastating losses 2018 Camp Fire and extending opportunity to those affected by the disaster has been a number one priority for the organization ever since.

Don’t wait to apply – places are filling up fast! Apply today at https://heartshine.net/state-pageant-2022 OR call at (530) 718-8591.