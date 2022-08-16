Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center, a new resource during mental health crises

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County celebrated the addition of the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center-a new, voluntary urgent care center for residents experiencing a mental health crisis.

The facility, located on the county’s Adult System of Care campus at 101 Cirby Hills Dr. in Roseville, will open to members of the public in early September. Lotus is a short-term place to stay, designed to provide an appropriate level of care for those experiencing a mental health crisis. At the Lotus Center, individuals can decompress for up to two days in a calm environment and be treated with dignity by trained clinicians. Together, they work to address the immediate crisis and create a plan to access needed wrap-around services before discharge, including housing needs, social services or substance use treatment.

“The goal is to help Placer County create safe environments that are focused on an individual’s behavioral health needs.” Rich Florio, physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente

September 2022 Opening

“This facility will fill a needed gap in our array of mental health services,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of the Placer County Health and Human Services department. “It offers those in crisis an option that is responsive to their unique needs, along with being more economical compared to alternatives.”

“We’ve increased supports for those in crises in recent years, now offering a mobile crisis team for both adults and children that works alongside various partners. This latest addition does even more to help meet individuals’ needs in a welcoming space, at a time when mental health needs are growing,” said Amy Ellis, director of the Adult System of Care division.

Screening for eligibility

Placer County adults experiencing mental health challenges can call a 24-hour phone line, 1-888-886-5401, to be screened for eligibility for Lotus or a variety of other mental health programs offered. Individuals will also be referred by law enforcement, healthcare and other partners. At the Cirby Hills campus, other services ranging from outpatient therapy to psychiatric hospitalization are also offered onsite, primarily serving Medi-Cal recipients.

Funding

The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is available to any county resident regardless of insurance. The center is funded in part through community health investments from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente, Anthem Blue Cross and California Health & Wellness.

“Innovation as part of the Metal Health Services Act is a key asset in the Commission’s overall strategy to drive transformational change in our public mental health system and Placer County’s Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is leading the way by exemplifying the importance of strategic partnerships and the successful collaboration with local entities which will contribute to improved mental health outcomes for those they serve,” said Sharmil Shah, chief of program operations for the Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission.

“Sutter’s mission expands beyond the walls of our care facilities and into the communities we serve,” said Jodi Nerell, director of local mental health engagement for Sutter Health. “Our collaboration with Placer County will increase the amount of care options people have to access quality, compassionate and timely care in the most appropriate setting.”

“Meeting the mental health needs for low-income and vulnerable populations is a top priority for Kaiser Permanente,” said Rich Florio, physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente, Roseville. “That is why we provided nearly $100,000 in grant funding to the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center. The goal is to help Placer County create safe environments that are focused on an individual’s behavioral health needs.”

“Anthem Blue Cross is committed to being a trusted health partner to Placer County and communities across all of California,” said Les Ybarra, president, CA Medicaid, at Anthem Blue Cross. “As a key supporter of whole health and health equity, we have been working collaboratively to apply our vast data set, resources and investments to co-design and implement effective and sustainable solutions that not only ensure that local needs are being met, but also elevate and advance health outcomes to strengthen entire communities.”

“California Health & Wellness is proud to support this new center that will help bridge the gap between physical and behavioral health,” said Amber Kemp, Vice President, Medi-Cal Regional Lead for California Health & Wellness. “With decades of experience caring for California’s most vulnerable residents, we know healthcare starts at the community level and is best delivered locally.”

Related