Roseville, Calif. – What’s most interesting regarding the 2024 Land Rover Defender is its dual personality. It’s an SUV with two unique qualities.

The midsize luxury SUV can serve as an extremely capable off-road vehicle and also make a solid case for being a suitable every-day vehicle.

The Defender is standardly equipped with two rows and seats five, yet a third row can be added that accommodates two more passengers. It’s offered as a two-door (Defender 90) and a four-door, called Defender 110. A long-wheelbase three-row version is the Defender 130.

Off-roading

If off-roading is high on the list of appealing features, note the Defender is considered one of the best off-road vehicles today. Seek out challenging terrain and the Defender is likely capable of conquering it. It comes standard with a vigorous four-wheel-drive system, hill descent control and a two-speed transfer case.

The Defender also has a standard Terrain Response system, allowing the driver to use one of the following modes – mud and ruts, sand, grass, gravel, snow, rock crawl, and wade.

There’s an optional Terrain Response 2 setup that automatically locates the most appropriate mode for any driving situation. The Defender has a maximum of 11.4 inches of ground clearance and can take on 35.4 inches of water depth.

Power & Performance

Every version of the Defender comes standard with all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case that provides low-range gearing. The Defender weighs between 3,870 to 5,800 pounds and when properly equipped can tow up to 8,201 pounds.

The base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful engine is the turbo 3.0-liter, V6 that produces 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Defender 130 and 110 are now available with a new V8 engine. The Defender offers a supercharged 5.0-liter, V8 that is mighty fast at 493 horsepower (there’s an optional engine with 518 hp) and 461 pound-feet of torque. Land Rover says it can travel 0-60 mph in under five seconds.

In normal driving situations, the Defender handles itself well for a heavy vehicle. It provides a smooth ride and solid refinement befitting a luxury SUV.

All Defenders have the following driver assistant safety features: automatic emergency braking; forward collision mitigation; lane keep assist; traffic sign recognition; blind-spot monitoring; front and rear parking sensors; rain-sensing windshield wipers; and 360-degree camera system.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 LAND ROVER DEFENDER

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 296 horsepower; turbo 3.0-liter, V6, 395 horsepower; supercharged 5.0-liter. V8, 493 horsepower (optional 518 hp)

Mileage estimate: 18-20 mpg; 18-22 mpg; 15-19 mpg

Price estimate: $56,400 to $118,600

Warranty: Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; Corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Inside the Defender

What contributes to its luxury appeal is a comfortable interior with strong technology. The Defender is attractive with its leather seats and wood-grained trim. The driver’s seat has an array of adjustments that dials in the comfort and the giant second row is roomy for even three adults.

The cargo area measures 34 cubic feet and expands to 78.8 cubes with the second row folded down. We didn’t like the swing-out tailgate that’s inconvenient and heavy, thanks to a mounted spare tire. We did love the long shelves for the front seats and the center console’s multilevel storage.

There’s a 11.4-inch touchscreen that can be far too challenging to master. Even getting the temperature just right was too involved. The Defender comes standard with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, a six-speaker stereo, and satellite radio.

For off-road enthusiasts who want some adventures, the 2024 Land Rover Defender is ideal. But the Defender is also versatile – it can go practically anywhere and do it while also offering a comfortable, roomy cabin.

