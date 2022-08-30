Holiday Heatwave to Hit Most of California

Roseville, Calif. – Throughout the upcoming week in Roseville and a large swath of California it’s going to much warmer than usual and downright hot in many town and cities.

Unseasonably warm, desert-like temps are expected to arrive in Roseville on Thursday and stick around throughout the holiday weekend and into next week. Daytime highs in South Placer County this weekend will be on par with places like Coachella Valley’s Palm Springs as the mercury is expected to reach 111 degrees.

While those looking for holiday fun in the sun this year have already planned their getaways, many are changing plans as traditionally cooler and popular escapes such as Lake Tahoe and Yosemite will be experiencing some of the warmest weather of summer.

To the Beach!

For Californians looking to experience a chill holiday weekend in the great outdoors, one obvious choice is the coast. Great options abound in Northern California and seeking out the less touristy locations will not only keep you cool, but help you avoid the masses that will be flocking westward to the Pacific this holiday weekend.

So, grab your sense of adventure, pack your tent or RV, fill the cooler and join us on the coast for a cool time. Wherever your travels take you, have a safe and Happy Labor Day Weekend!

California Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Labor Day

Labor Day, an annual celebration of workers and their achievements, originated during one of American labor history’s most dismal chapters.

In the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages. Learn more History »»