Longtime senior executive to continue legacy of predecessor

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds board of directors have named Kim Summers as interim Chief Executive Officer, managing an organization that brings several hundred events to the community every year and oversees the Roebbelen Center, one of the largest meeting spaces in the Sacramento region.

Summers was appointed to the position following the sudden death of David Attaway while he was on vacation last week. Attaway was 66.

Since 2008

Summers has been with Placer Valley Tourism since 2008, hired as the hospitality manager and later promoted to marketing director of the organization that attracts events that generate more than $150 million in revenue every year for area businesses, from hotels and restaurants to shopping centers. The community’s fast-growing tourism industry also creates good-paying jobs and generates almost $5 million in annual bed-tax revenue for the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.

The natural choice

“Kim Summers is the natural choice for Interim CEO,” said Lauryl Hernandez, chair of the Placer Valley Tourism Board of Directors and General Manager of Hyatt Place in Roseville. “David included Kim in a lot of his meetings and plans with regard to @the Grounds development, working with event partners, vendors and staff. While she has big shoes to fill in the near future, she has the full support of the staff of the Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds board of directors.”

Placer Valley Tourism will begin a national search for a permanent CEO. Summers has expressed an interest in the permanent position.

Attaway and Summers worked closely together since his arrival in 2010, when about 100 events were booked in the region. Today, Placer Valley Tourism attracts more than 500 events every year, from regional sports competitions to a kayak bass fishing tournament a few weeks ago.

“I wish it was under better circumstances. “But I’m looking forward to continuing David’s legacy.”

Sports & Events

Attaway was one of the visionaries and leaders of the multimillion-dollar transformation of the former Placer County Fairgrounds into @the Grounds in Roseville. The 61-acre campus can accommodate a range of events, including large business conferences and concerts to major sports tournaments.

In spring 2018, Placer Valley Tourism completed the first phase of the plan – a $10 million transformation of @the Grounds, including the renovation of Johnson and Jones halls and the multi-use barns; installation of digital marquees; new landscaping and walkways; and paving the main parking lot.

The first phase paved the way for the 160,000-square-foot Event Center. The $34 million building – able to accommodate 12 full-length basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts – was completed in February 2020, a few weeks before the arrival of the Covid pandemic and the statewide lockdown that followed. The now-named Roebbelen Center was able to hold some smaller events during the height of Covid, and has resumed larger events in recent months as the pandemic eases.

Working on the Roebbelen Center was a “once-in-a lifetime-opportunity,” Summers said. “It was not just the project, but the process and see how everything ties together. We have such a great community.”

Staff and team members

Summers will oversee a four-person staff at Placer Valley Tourism, and another 12 team members @the Grounds.

Summers, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from Sacramento State University, was the Sacramento River Cats senior promotions manager for four seasons before joining Placer Valley Tourism.

“I’ve been fortunate to have two great jobs in my career,” said Summers, who is married and has three children. “I like to be challenged and have new opportunities, and David always made my day worthwhile. All my days have been great with (Placer Valley Tourism), except for last week.”

About Placer Valley Tourism

Placer Valley Tourism is a Business Improvement District that serves South Placer County and the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. The BID operates to help generate incremental room night stays in hotels within Placer Valley Tourism’s geographic footprint through various conferences and youth and amateur sports events. PVT’s aim is to coordinate community and sports events with the best hospitality options in the region. Placer Valley Tourism is a nonprofit and classified as a 501(c)6. For more information, please visit https://www.placertourism.com/.

About @the Grounds

@the Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds and Event Center, is a multipurpose event facility on 61 acres in the heart of Roseville, California. For more than 80 years, @the Grounds has been the home of the Placer County Fair – an annual celebration of the diversity of the community – along with countless other community, family and corporate gatherings. For more information, please visit https://www.atthegrounds.com/.