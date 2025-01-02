January 2025: Welcome back!



Roseville, Calif.- Welcome back from the holiday break, and welcome to the kick off of 2025! With the start of this year, our commitment remains steadfast: to nurture student success inside and outside the classroom, inspire a passion for lifelong learning, and celebrate achievements both big and small.

One program that embodies these values is the partnership between Granite Bay High School and Oakhills Elementary. In 2024, GBHS students dedicated 14 weeks to volunteering in TK-3rd grade classrooms every Tuesday and Thursday. As they wrapped up their time in December with tears, hugs, and heartfelt thanks, it was clear the impact of this program reached far beyond academics-creating meaningful connections that continue to inspire us in 2025.

We’re also excited for the new students and connections to be built in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year! In fact, enrollment for incoming freshmen is already open, so we encourage parents and guardians to initiate the enrollment process early. Visit our dedicated enrollment page for more information, and don’t forget to check with your child’s school regarding class registration for returning students.

Career Technical Education (CTE) or Dual Enrollment (DE)

For these new and incoming students, along with returning students, we always look forward to connecting them to the programs that help create a sense of belonging. As you and your student prepare their schedule for the next school year, we hope you’ll consider enrolling in a Career Technical Education (CTE) course or Dual Enrollment (DE)! CTE provides students with the necessary career education, experience, and skills to enter post-secondary training or education, and be competitive for careers with opportunities for advancement and growth.

With CTE courses spanning Sports Medicine and Clinical Medical Assisting, to Health Academy and Professional Photography, there’s something to interest anyone. Sarah, a CTE student in Sports Medicine 1, says, “I feel like CTE courses allow you to be hands-on. You get to experience work in the field you might actually want to do after high school.”

With DE, students supercharge their high school experience and jump start their college education through our partnership with Sierra College. DE classes are taught at students’ home school by high school teachers during the school day, while making progress toward their high school diploma and collecting college credit along the way. The best part? DE is completely free and open to any student at any of our comprehensive and alternative high school campuses – no exams are needed. To get started, contact your high school counselor who will provide a step-by-step outline!

Defining spirit

As we step into 2025, let’s carry forward the spirit of collaboration, dedication, and enthusiasm that defines our educational community.

Together, we will make this year a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence within the RJUHSD family.

Here’s to a fantastic year of learning, growth, and shared achievements!

John Becker, Superintendent RJUHSD

