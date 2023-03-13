Inspired by The Buena Vista, a San Francisco classic

Roseville, Calif. – In some places across America, the holiday fervor surrounding St Patrick’s Day bears some similarities to Cinco de Mayo celebrations in California. It’s a fun day to celebrate and appreciate culture with food, drink, family and friends.

Each year around this time, we’re inspired by Buena Vista in San Francisco and their famously delicious Irish Coffee. We’ve tested and brewed up a concoction that delivers the vibe with a unique and tasty twist from the comforts of home. Tastes equally delicious with or without alcohol.

Try it out your own favorite ingredients!

Irish Coffee Recipe – Ingredients

Recommend using a French Press if available

Peet’s Holiday Blend Dark Roast or your favorite blend!

Tullamore Dew Whiskey ( optional )

) Heavy Cream

Sugar Cubes

Irish Twist

Fill your glass with piping hot water to preheat and empty

Pour in 6 ounces of coffee

Gently drop in two sugar cubes and stir until dissolved

Add optional shot of whiskey

Pour lightly whipped heavy cream over an inverted spoon to top off

Enjoy!



Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

