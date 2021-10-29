Women & Children’s Center transformed at Kaiser Permanente Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The playroom at Kaiser Permanente Roseville’s Women & Children’s Center has been completely transformed into a magical Harry Potter experience, to the delight of pediatric patients and their families, as well as physicians and staff.

Upon entering the space, young witches and wizards step onto Platform 9 3/4, then stroll through the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which includes a Potions classroom, Great Hall, and the Chamber of Secrets.

Kaiser Permanente Roseville Child Life Specialist Traci Aoki-Tan dreamed up the idea for converting the playroom into Hogwarts and recruited Harry Potter superfans among the pediatric staff to bring the idea to fruition.

“With so many other activities canceled over the past year and a half, we really needed something to bring joy to our patients, their families and each other,” said Aoki-Tan.

“I didn’t expect it to be this big, it was really creative! My favorite part was definitely the Great Hall,” said Austin Mitchell, a 13-year-old Roseville pediatric patient.

Inspired Creativity

Aoki-Tan was joined by a core group of nurses, medical social work, carpenters, painters, and volunteers who helped bring this magical experience to pediatric patients.

The team spent countless hours over the past month sourcing and creating items to use in the room. Once word got out about their plans, physicians, staff, family, and friends began reaching out to lend items from their personal collection, such as wands, swords, and cloaks.

“It was really cool, I loved the decorations, especially Hedwig and the Sorting Hat,” said 17-year-old Ashley Tapparo, another Roseville pediatric patient. “I just want to say thank you to all the staff and nurses that put this together.”

The Harry Potter experience will be up until October 31. But the team is considering making this an annual tradition and hopes to be able to allow more visitors when COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place.

“We all need a little magic right now,” says Aoki-Tan. “This experience helps each patient that goes through forget – even for moment – about being in the hospital, their illness and what is going on outside these hospital walls.”