Roseville, Calif. – GVM Law, the premier law firm in Northern California specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community. GVM Law was founded in 1972 in the City of Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established. Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates.

“Our firm was established during the nascent years of what now is a mature, world-renowned agricultural industry, founded by several of the area’s leading individuals and families. We’re in an era of private businesses and estates changing hands, either to the next generation or to new ownership. GVM Law is an integral partner, advising our clients to affect ideal strategic estate planning solutions for current and future generations,” says Jamie Watson, partner.

GVM Law has evolved over the last five decades alongside its clients. Founded by original partners Dave Gaw and Nick Van Male, GVM Law is led today by equity partners Jamie Watson, Erik Lawrence, Nick Donovan and Jeffrey Stephens, along with Chief Operating Officer Ameris Cleary. The current leadership team joined the firm over the last 18 years, and continues its connection with the firm’s founding principles, while bringing next generation practices to the business and its clients. In addition, the firm has expanded its presence to serve clients with offices in Fairfield, CA, opened in 1989, and Roseville, CA, established in 2019.

“We strive to remain agile and ahead of the curve of our client needs, staying informed of changes in the law that lead to opportunities in our key practice areas of trust and estate planning, tax law, real estate and business” Nick Donovan, GVM Law partner

“Our team is adept at guiding our clients through technical and complex legal situations, while being relatable and accessible when our clients need us. Our current generation of leadership is in place to ensure GVM Law will be here for our clients and their families for the next 50 years,” says partner Nick Donovan.

GVM Law is the premier law firm in Northern California for Estate Planning, Business Law, and Wine Law. Founded in 1972, GVM Law has been a provider of strategic estate planning, business and tax services to clients, their families, and privately held businesses for decades. As trusted advisors and confidants with deep expertise in agriculture, wine, and family-owned businesses, GVM Law specialize in asset preservation, business succession planning, and general counsel services. Their areas of expertise include Trust & Estates Law, Wine Law, Business Law, Real Estate Law, Taxation Law, and Litigation. GVM Law has three offices in Northern California in Napa, Fairfield and Roseville.

