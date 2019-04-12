Cannabis Cultivation Compliance Info at Drop-in Session May 1st

Cannabis cultivation drop-in meeting with Placer cannabis inspectors set for May 1

Auburn, CA- With Placer County’s cannabis ordinance now in effect for two years, county staff will host a drop-in meeting May 1 to answer questions about rules for cannabis cultivation and the county’s compliance and enforcement process.

“Cannabis cultivation compliance and enforcement in Placer has been very successful,” said Placer County Deputy Director of Building Services Tim Wegner. “This drop-in meeting with cannabis inspectors is a great way to help ensure cultivators are well informed and stay in compliance with the cannabis ordinance.”

Placer’s cannabis ordinance, allowing limited cultivation for personal use only, became effective January 2017.

The ordinance is consistent with the 1996 Proposition 215 Compassionate Use Act, 2015 Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, also known as Proposition 64. It allows cultivation of up to six non-medical plants on 50 square feet or cultivation of 50 square feet of medical cannabis for personal use, but bans all commercial activity related to cannabis including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution.

Placer County Code Enforcement is mainly responsible for enforcing the ordinance, with fines for non-compliance ranging from $1000 per plant over the six plant limit up to $5,000 a day for commercial activities including cultivation, manufacture or distribution.

Session details

Auburn

May 1, 3 – 6 p.m.

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency, Cypress Room

3091 County Center Drive, Auburn

More information on cannabis cultivation rules and regulations is available at http://www.placer.ca.gov/cannabis. Those unable to attend the workshop can ask questions or send comments to codecomp@placer.ca.gov.

Those unable to attend the workshop can ask questions or send comments to codecomp@placer.ca.gov.