270+ Events, 331,000 Attendees, and 12,000 Hotel Nights

Roseville, Calif.- This was a great year for events @the Grounds. Youth sports tournaments, consumer shows, business meetings, and conferences could finally take center court at the Roebbelen Center.

From national volleyball and basketball tournaments to dance, cheer, gymnastics, and even wrestling, thousands of youth athletes came to @the Grounds. The Tri-County Home show made its debut @the Grounds bringing tiny homes, seminars, and lots of home improvement vendors and attendees to the campus.

Other consumer shows like Sac Anime, Reptile Nation, and the Great Junk Hunt returned for another successful year. Jones Hall and Johnson Hall saw increased usage throughout the year, and the addition of the Attaway Pavilion added in May provides a new rentable space and enhances the overall flexibility of the campus.

Through these events, @the Grounds and the Roebbelen Center brought more than 331,000 attendees to Roseville and the surrounding area. These events impacted many local businesses as countless sports teams, conference attendees, and vendors were seen dining, shopping, and enjoying the area amenities. @the Grounds events generated more than 12,000 hotel room nights in Roseville, Rocklin, and Lincoln.

Placer County Fair

Record Breaking 2022 Placer County Fair The 2022 Placer County Fair was a great success. Attendance continued to increase following post-pandemic numbers in 2021. Revenue numbers exceeded expectations with the Carnival, Commercial Vendors, and Concessionaires. The Junior Livestock Auction broke records, hitting sales 93% over 2021. People came to enjoy great entertainment like the All Alaskan Racing Pigs, The Silver Starlets, and the Perfection of Wheels BMX Stunt Team. The 2nd Annual Rib Cook-Off was a huge hit, with 14 teams competing for the coveted “People’s Choice” award. Overall, 2022 showed the Placer County Fair becoming a “must-see” for people all over Placer Valley and beyond.

