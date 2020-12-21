Kaiser Permanente grant aims to increase enrollment in CalFresh amid rising food insecurity

Roseville, CA – Kaiser Permanente is supporting local nonprofits as they seek innovative ways to enroll eligible households in CalFresh, California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program has seen a surge in applications during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to ensure people have access to and can afford nutritious food, so they can stay healthy.

Kaiser Permanente is awarding $95,000 to the Placer Food Bank (PFB) which aims to increase CalFresh participation among underserved and/or unserved populations, including seniors, SSI recipients, households with children, college students, immigrants, rural communities, and households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. PFB will do this by directly assisting hundreds of new applicants. It will also increase tracking of eligibility renewals and client outreach to ensure recertification requirements are met so that individuals continue to receive benefits.

“Kaiser Permanente’s on-going support of Placer Food Bank’s CalFresh program enables us to continue our important outreach to help those in need stretch their budgets to put food on their tables.” CalFresh Manager, Sienna Anaya-Vasquez

Sienna adds, “Our partnership with Kaiser Permanente is an invaluable component that contributes to the success and growth of our program.”

The underserved

This is one of 18 grants Kaiser Permanente is awarding to food banks, community clinics, and family resource centers in Northern California to increase enrollment in CalFresh, with an emphasis on outreach to underserved communities. CalFresh helps low income individuals, families, and households to purchase nutritious food, providing up to $204 a month per household member in food benefits.

“We feel so connected to this community and want to do what we can to make sure that people have the resources to live their healthiest lives,” said Kim Menzel, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “We know that the ability to access nutritious food is critical to overall health and that’s why we support organizations that are working with individuals and families to reduce food insecurity.”

CalFresh applications have quadrupled and 98% of food banks have reported a jump in demand for food assistance since the state implemented COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. In response to the rising demand for food assistance:

Kaiser Permanente has awarded additional grants:

$200,000 to California Association of Food Banks to secure state funding for emergency food disaster assistance, distribute 175 million pounds of fresh produce and proteins through the Farm to Family program and increase the CalFresh enrollment rate statewide from 72% to 75% by the end of 2021.

$100,000 to California WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Association to share and support the adoption of innovative practices to ensure WIC benefits are provided to eligible families throughout California.

Helping neighbors

Roseville Today invites you to consider a donation this year to the Placer Food Bank.

4 ways to apply for CalFresh food benefits

Online: Visit www.getcalfresh.org

By mail: Complete the application (PDF) and return it to Placer County at:

P.O. Box 20400

Auburn, CA 95604

P.O. Box 20400 Auburn, CA 95604 By phone: Toll free at 1-888-385-5160, or call our Rocklin (916-784-6000) or Auburn (530-889-7610) offices.

In person: Visit one of our county Human Services offices:

Auburn – 11542 B Ave., Auburn (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Rocklin – 1000 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Tahoe – 5225 N. Lake Blvd., Carnelian Bay (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m)

Or receive help at one of several participating community organizations.