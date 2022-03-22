20th anniversary “Brave the Shave” in partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Roseville, Calif.- Westfield Galleria at Roseville is once again partnering with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance to host their annual pediatric cancer research fundraising event. The program, popularly known as “Brave the Shave” is held in partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and will take place March 26, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. outside the Promenade of the Galleria.

“Westfield Galleria at Roseville is once again proud to support this very worthy cause,” notes Jeff Richardson, Senior General Manager of Westfield Galleria of Roseville. “Since the event began at our venue 15 years ago, we’ve raised more than $1.7 million in support of pediatric cancer research.”

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

Keaton’s mission is to support children with cancer and their families with emotional, educational, and financial support while increasing awareness and funding toward a cure. Keaton works with St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund research at local area hospitals in addition to the network of St. Baldrick’s hospitals nationwide.

Why pediatric cancer research is needed?

California has the highest rate of childhood leukemia in the entire nation

In the U.S., more children die from childhood cancer than any other disease

More than 99% of childhood cancer survivors have a chronic health problem as a result of the treatment they had as kids

Federal funding is significantly limited for kids’ cancers compared to adult cancers

Pediatric cancer research

“We are honored to partner with Westfield Galleria at Roseville and our community in raising funds for pediatric cancer research, advancing treatment initiatives, and offering hope to kids touched by cancer,” says Jessica Alonso, Executive Director of Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance.

The in-person event will include popular activities such as individual & team head shaving competitions, special guest appearances, Honored Keaton Kiddos, knighting ceremonies, donation challenges and more, with the event tagline Bald is Beautiful.

Further information including ways to actively participate and fundraise for the event can be found online. Westfield Galleria at Roseville is located at 1151 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, California.