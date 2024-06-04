Annual free summer meal program

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) annual free summer meal program launches Wednesday, June 6, 2024 and will run through August 2, 2024. The program is free to all children between 1 and 18 years of age – without the need for registration. The only requirement is the meals must be consumed on campus.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 children in California are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. These children rely on the consistent breakfasts and lunches offered during the school year, but summer means no school and less access to quality nutrition. With food costs inflating and the end of pandemic-related SNAP benefits, these households are struggling more than ever to provide the meals these children need. The RCSD summer meal program aims to bridge that gap to ensure children remain fed and healthy throughout the summer months.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Locations

Participating locations include Antelope Crossing, Barrett Ranch Elementary School, Cirby Elementary School, and Woodbridge Elementary School. To learn more about locations, dates and times, call 916-771-1675, ext. 50248.

About the Summer Meals Program

RCSD’s free Summer Meals Program serves thousands of breakfasts and lunches to children in our community each summer. The Summer Meals Program is made possible through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

related