Local Concert Season Events

Roseville, Calif. – The Fountains at Roseville Summer Concert Series highlights another active summer of events at the popular downtown-themed shopping plaza.

For those looking for something a bit more casual and less costly than headline acts, the local and free music scene picks up the pace in Roseville.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

July’s Tunes 2022

July 16: Ride Captain Ride, Perry Clark, Jason Weeks

July 23:Island of Black & White, Bobby Zoppi, Clark Halyn

July 30: Hill Street Band, Capri Sons, Rick Esterling



