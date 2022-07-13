Local Concert Season Events
Roseville, Calif. – The Fountains at Roseville Summer Concert Series highlights another active summer of events at the popular downtown-themed shopping plaza.
For those looking for something a bit more casual and less costly than headline acts, the local and free music scene picks up the pace in Roseville.
July’s Tunes 2022
July 16: Ride Captain Ride, Perry Clark, Jason Weeks
July 23:Island of Black & White, Bobby Zoppi, Clark Halyn
July 30: Hill Street Band, Capri Sons, Rick Esterling