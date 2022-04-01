Residents enjoy opportunities for social connection

Roseville, Calif.- On any given day at the Maidu Community Center our Fifty and Better Club (FAB) members can join in a game of Bunco or Dominos, walk around the park, play Bingo or Bocce ball and one of the latest additions, Wii Sports.

Wii Sports is a video game simulation which lets players compete against one another in multiple sports. “I wanted to do something different that we haven’t done before,” says FAB coordinator Laura Bell. “I recruited a couple of people to try it and here they are!”

Who ever said video games couldn’t be exercise, and social, hasn’t spent time with this group. They get together every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at 1:30pm to play. “We started off with bowling and they’ve gotten really good at it,” adds Bell. “Now we’re trying golfing.”

82-year-old FAB member Mary Stallings is one of the first to jump in and try something new, “I never played Wii before we started playing here. I think it’s good to try new things, and this is fun.”

“Staying social and active”

For older adults, mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise. Some studies suggest that video games can help train the brain and reduce the risk of developing dementia.

FAB member Millie Head is 94-years-young and says the secret to her healthy lifestyle is staying social and active. “I come here almost every day to do a new activity, people are friendly and I enjoy it,” says Head. “When Laura told us about this I decided to try it because it was something different and it fit in my schedule.”

Ibtisam Rashid who plays with the group said she enjoys the friendly competition and the banter. “It’s not about the bowling or golfing so much,” Rashid says. “It’s about getting together and the friendships. We like to talk and it gets me out of the house.”

“There are all different kinds of fun things that we do,” adds Bell. “We have something almost every day. We have a calendar and a newsletter.”

Membership & Pricing

FAB Membership is only $42 a year for residents and is open to people over the age of 50. FAB has about 500 members. Learn more about FAB and read the newsletter.

For more information and resources on aging well, don’t miss our Age Well Summit on April 7 from 8:00am to 2:00pm.