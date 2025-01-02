Alleviating hunger across El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties

Roseville, Calif.- As we enter January, Feeding the Foothills remains steadfast in our mission to alleviate hunger across El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties.

With the ongoing challenges of individuals and families in need of food assistance, including those who are chronically food insecure, our commitment to providing essential resources and fostering community partnerships is more crucial than ever.

January Resources

This month, we continue to offer a range of programs to support individuals and families in need:

PantryToGo Drive -Thru Distributions: Our mobile food distributions provide fresh produce and non-perishable items to those facing hunger. In collaboration with partners like Denio’s Farmers Market in Roseville, we serve over 1,000 households monthly – that’s 9,669 individuals. Additionally, we have been at the heart of hunger relief in El Dorado and Nevada counties for 30+ years, providing support especially to our neighbors in rural communities. Our distributions were recently featured on ABC 10. Check us out!

-Thru Distributions: Our mobile food distributions provide fresh produce and non-perishable items to those facing hunger. In collaboration with partners like Denio’s Farmers Market in Roseville, we serve over 1,000 households monthly – that’s 9,669 individuals. Additionally, we have been at the heart of hunger relief in El Dorado and Nevada counties for 30+ years, providing support especially to our neighbors in rural communities. Our distributions were recently featured on ABC 10. Check us out! CalFresh Assistance: We offer support with CalFresh applications, helping eligible individuals access additional food resources in the New Year. Apply here.

For a comprehensive schedule of our food distributions and services, please visit our Get Food Assistance page.

The Growing Need

Food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue in California. Recent data indicates that more than 1 in 5 Californians-about 8.8 million people-struggle with food insecurity.

In our service areas, over 50,000 individuals face food insecurity, including 12,700 children. Chronic hunger and limited access to healthy foods affect the economic fabric of our community and society in numerous ways. These issues hinder educational attainment, reduce workforce productivity, worsen mental health, perpetuate cycles of poverty, and contribute to social instability.

The Power of Partnerships

Our efforts are amplified through the strength of community partnerships. For example:

Business Collaborations

Partnerships with Denio’s Farmers Market and Raley’s Food for Families, have been instrumental in facilitating large-scale food distributions and offering fresh produce and foods at wholesale, respectively.

Volunteer Engagement

Our dedicated volunteers are the backbone of our operations, assisting in food sorting, packing, and distribution, ensuring that resources reach those in need promptly.

Donor Support

Generous contributions from individuals and organizations provide the financial foundation necessary to distribute food, sustain our programs, and innovate new solutions to combat hunger. Again, your generosity is our foundation.

Grant Funding

A combination of government, corporate, and individual foundations support our programs, services, operational expenses to enable our ability to service our community safely and efficiently.

Join Us in the Fight Against Hunger

Here’s how you can contribute:

● Donate: Every dollar donated can provide multiple meals to local families in need. Your financial support directly fuels our programs and outreach.

● Volunteer: Your time and skills are invaluable. Join our team of volunteers to make a tangible difference in your community.

● Advocate: Raise awareness about food insecurity issues and advocate for policies that support hunger relief efforts.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit our Ways to Give page.

Together, we can make significant strides toward eliminating hunger in our region. Your support and collaboration are the keys to nourishing our neighbors and building a stronger, healthier community.

Feeding the Foothills (previously Placer Food Bank), a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the leading hunger-relief charity in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties. They are located in Roseville, Calif.

They serve as the primary food collection and distribution center for hunger-relief efforts in the area — distributing fresh and non-perishable food to more than 90,000 individuals through its network of 70 local hunger-relief and charitable organizations.