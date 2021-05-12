Unique mini-destinations worth a visit

Roseville, CA- There much to love about Roseville libraries and three locations make them all mini-destinations worth a visit. Plan some additional time for exploring in and around each of the libraries.

Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info and directions. Visit and explore all three to find your favorite!

Roseville Libraries

Downtown Roseville Library

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/roseville-public-library/

A fun place to explore local history, this library houses the Veterans Resource Center, Local History Center, Roseville Genealogical Society collection and the Adult Literacy program.

Why We ♥ It

Spend an afternoon learning a little about Roseville’s history, then take to the streets to explore historical locations before diving into a modern day downtown eatery for a bite and brew.

Maidu Library

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/maidu-public-library/

Diminutive in stature, the Maidu Library is conveniently tucked alongside Maidu Regional Park. Grab a book or two along and park your favorite travel chair under a tree.

Why We ♥ It

Low-key chill factor. Unwind with a book beneath the canopy of trees while the hustle and bustle surrounds you. At Maidu Library, you’ve got it made in the shade.

Martha Riley Library

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/martha-riley-community-library/

Martha Riley Library’s comfortably airy and open environment makes time disappear. Fun for all ages, the Exploration Center is a fun place to engage and learn. Head out back to explore the grounds and enjoy the universally accessible playground.

Why We ♥ It

What’s not to love! Contemporary, fun and engaging with a universally accessible playground helps Martha Riley Library cement its highly revered status in the community.