American Rescue Plan Act delivers funds for housing vouchers

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Housing Authority was recently awarded the 2022 Housing Choice Voucher Small Public Housing Authority Program of the Year for the Western Region by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD specifically recognized Roseville’s collaboration with the local Continuum of Care, the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, to house those who received Emergency Housing Vouchers in record time.



Roseville Housing Authority received 50 Emergency Housing Vouchers as of July 2021 to help households that have had difficulty maintaining housing. This includes people currently experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, or individuals with a high risk of housing instability.

Funding for these vouchers is being provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Rental assistance for income-qualified participants is paid directly to property owners who participate in the voucher program.

About Roseville Housing Authority

Since 1974, the Roseville Housing Authority, operated by the City of Roseville, provides rental assistance and ensures housing stability and economic self-sufficiency for nearly 800 families, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans each year.

Roseville’s Housing Choice Voucher program infuses over $6.5 million of federal funds into the local economy each year, including administration revenue, which covers most of the staff costs to administer the program.

Roseville Housing Authority was also awarded the 2020 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Program of the Year. HUD recognized the Housing Authority’s collaboration with the local Veteran’s Administration and the extensive landlord outreach completed in order to house veterans.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has also ranked Roseville as a high performing community for 15 consecutive years, HUD’s highest rating.



For information on affordable housing in Roseville, visit roseville.ca.us/housing.