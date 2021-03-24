Passport to THE GREAT OUT THERE April 16 – 18

Wow! We did it – we are having a (modified) Passport Weekend!

Join us for our 30th Anniversary and experience the unrivaled beauty of El Dorado County one sip at a time with Passport to THE GREAT OUT THERE.

Over 20 wineries will share their innovative spirit over three fun-filled days between April 16-18!

As far as California wine events, Passport Weekend always ranks as a “must go” event. The wine and food are fantastic and they throw one helluva great party” Roseville Today Travel Editor

Not only will they delight your taste buds with incredible food and wine pairings, but each winery will engage you in an experience that captures the essence of their unique story. Your journey to THE GREAT OUT THERE will create treasured memories of wine, food and fun!

Attendee Policy

Your health and safety is our top priority, meaning this year our Passport to the Great Out There event will look a little different from previous years.

To ensure the safety of our guests and all staff, strict COVID safety measures will be in place, including capacity restrictions across venues to maintain adequate physical distancing; mask wearing and sanitization protocols.

To adhere to these safety measures, experiences for this year’s event are by reservation only. Guests are able to plan their weekend adventure touring through our world-class wine region via the Cellar Pass ticketing system. The process is streamlined; you will choose which wineries you want to visit ahead of time and even be able to see how long it takes to travel to each destination!

Important notes: PLEASE READ!

Group sizes are limited to a maximum of 6 people (no exceptions)

are limited to a maximum of 6 people (no exceptions) All ticket purchases for a group are to be purchased altogether in one transaction. For example, if you are a group of four or six, you will need to designate one person to purchase the tickets for everybody in one single transaction. Reservations/parties may not be combined either before the event or at winery locations the day of the event.

are to be purchased altogether in one transaction. For example, if you are a group of four or six, you will need to designate one person to purchase the tickets for everybody in one single transaction. Reservations/parties may not be combined either before the event or at winery locations the day of the event. Each winery will have capacity restrictions ; therefore, reservations will fill up quickly so you will want to book early to avoid missing out.

; therefore, reservations will fill up quickly so you will want to book early to avoid missing out. Guests will not be able to book overlapping reservations. Each reservation will be for a 45-minute experience and a 30-minute travel/transition period will exist between all reservations.

Each reservation will be for a 45-minute experience and a 30-minute travel/transition period will exist between all reservations. There will be no day-of ticket sales and advanced ticket sales will end when they are sold out or on April 14th (whichever comes first).

and advanced ticket sales will end when they are sold out or on April 14th (whichever comes first). Please use Google Chrome on a laptop or PC to make your reservations!

TIP: Review the winery offerings and map to have a good idea of your first, second and third choices when you start the ticketing process.

Be sure to act quickly as tickets are limited and they will sell out!!

QUESTIONS? Please email us at greatoutthere@gmail.com

Purchase Tickets

» START YOUR ADVENTURE/PURCHASE TICKETS

Thank you for being an El Dorado County wine aficionado.

We look forward to seeing you soon!