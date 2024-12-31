January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Roseville, Calif. – Red sand in sidewalk cracks: Families and organizations throughout Placer County are invited to join the Placer County Children’s System of Care, Probation, law enforcement, education and other partners to raise awareness of human trafficking through the “Red Sand Project.”

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and as part of the Red Sand Project, red sand will be poured into sidewalk cracks to symbolize victims of human trafficking who “fall through the cracks” every day.

Downtown Roseville on Jan 9th

This year’s event will take place at the Downtown Roseville pedestrian bridge to Royer Park on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be available in the Oak Street parking structure at 200 Oak Street in Roseville. Food trucks will be on-site for attendees to enjoy.

“No one should fall through the cracks. By spreading awareness, we can take a step toward preventing exploitation in our community.” Twylla Abrahamson, Placer County Children’s System of Care

Victims often overlooked

“The Red Sand Project is a powerful reminder that victims of human trafficking are in our communities and often overlooked,” said Twylla Abrahamson, director of Placer County Children’s System of Care. “By spreading awareness, we can better protect those most vulnerable and ensure no one falls through the cracks.”

Human trafficking includes the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), involving the abuse or exploitation of a child for financial gain or something of value. Children with vulnerabilities, such as a history of abuse or mental health issues, are often targeted by traffickers.

Families and community partners who wish to participate on their own – at their homes or businesses – can pick up red sand during regular business hours throughout January at these Children’s System of Care locations:

Sunset Office: 1000 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 140, Rocklin, CA 95765

Auburn Office: 11434 B Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603

Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtags #RedSandPlacer and #RedSandProject.

Additionally, partners with the Placer County Office of Education are holding trainings and webinars throughout the month, as well as an expert panel discussion on Jan. 29. View a calendar of events below.

Red flags for potential commercial sexual exploitation of children include:

Sudden change in behavior or demeanor

In possession of items they cannot afford, such as electronics or jewelry

Irregular school attendance or sudden drop in grades

Withdrawal from family and friends

Chronic runaway behavior

Scripted, defensive, or vague answers about their “boyfriend”

related

Events flyer