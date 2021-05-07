Taking Your Canine Companion for Play

Roseville, CA- Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.

Local Dog Parks

Hughes Park

1600 Parkside Way

Roseville, CA 95747



Bear Dog Park

1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95678



Rruff Dog Park

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St

Rocklin, CA 95677

Marco Dog Park

1800 Sierra Gardens Drive

Roseville, CA 95661