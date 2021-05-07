Taking Your Canine Companion for Play
Roseville, CA- Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.
Local Dog Parks
Hughes Park
1600 Parkside Way
Roseville, CA 95747
Bear Dog Park
1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95678
Rruff Dog Park
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St
Rocklin, CA 95677
Marco Dog Park
1800 Sierra Gardens Drive
Roseville, CA 95661