Practically unrivaled in the midsize SUV class

Roseville, Calif.- There’s nothing flashy regarding the 2022 Dodge Durango. It remains an SUV with a nod to the past.

The latest version of the three-row Durango remains a workhorse that looks burly and sounds the part as well. It’s practically unrivaled in the midsize SUV class, thanks to its towing and hauling ability.

The Durango is offered with three engine choices, two of them V8s. Durango’s best attribute is its power. It’s a more traditional SUV that lacks major sophistication and doesn’t list fuel economy as one of its attributes.

Rivals like the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander all provide more refinement and better gas mileage. Depending on the engine, the Durango gets between 13-26 mpg.

Like many SUVs that weren’t compacts, Durango sales suffered for multiple years, starting in 2007 during the U.S. recession. Yet its popularity rebounded. In the last nine years, it failed to reach 60,000 are more in sales only one time (57,828 in 2020). Sales last year were 65,935.

There’s nothing dramatically new with this year’s Durango. The third-row seating that can handle up to seven passengers is now standard and there are more safety features in 2022. The biggest news is the power-laden 710-horsepower Hellcat model has been discontinued.

The base model Durango has a 3.6-liter, V6 engine that generates 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and goes 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds. It’s the best of the three in fuel economy (19-26 mpg).

An alternate engine is a 5.7-liter, V8 that produces 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. It travels a respectable 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

In regards to performance, the star of the group is the SRT model with a 6.4-liter, V8 engine that gives off 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and has been clocked going 0-60 mph in very swift 4.9 seconds.

The V6 can tow up to 6,200 pounds, the 5.7-liter V8 hauls 7,400 pounds, and the larger V8 can tow up to 8,700 pounds.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 DODGE DURANGO

Performance: 3.6-liter, V6, 295 horsepower; 5.7-liter, V8, 360 horsepower; 6.4-liter, V8, 475 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-26 mpg, 14-22 mpg; 13-18 mpg

Price estimate: $35,600 to $66,400

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/100,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Driving the Durango feels cumbersome; the turning radius is bulky and requires attention to detail when maneuvering, especially in tight parking lots.

A peek inside

If a no-frills cabin is a selling point, the Durango will accommodate. It’s very straightforward and mastering the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen doesn’t take long. Also standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, and four USB ports.

Seating is good overall in the Durango. The front seats are supportive and both rows provide solid leg and head room. Like most third rows, the Durango is most suitable for small kids. However, two adults can find a degree of comfort back there.

Cargo area is a plus, offering 17.2 cubic feet of space behind its third row. It grows to 43.3 cubes with the second row folded, and increases to 85.1 cubic feet with the two back rows down.

There’s nothing fancy regarding the 2022 Dodge Durango. It could probably use an interior remodeling and a flashier exterior, but it obviously still has enough appeal to generate solid sales figures.