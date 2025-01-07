Denio’s Market
Family owned & operated Denio’s Roseville Farmers Market was founded in 1947 by Jim and Marilee Denio. It began small, with a single individual selling produce near the Southern Pacific Railroad Yard. Before long, the Saturday “Auction” by Mr. Denio became the main highlight at Denio’s.
Open weekends. Parking is $5
1551 Vineyard Rd
Roseville, Calif. 95678
(916) 782-2704
Flea Market, Swap Meet
Hours
Friday: 9:00am – 2:00pm
Saturday 7:00am – 3:30pm
Sunday: 7:00am – 5:00pm
