Denio’s Market

Family owned & operated Denio’s Roseville Farmers Market was founded in 1947 by Jim and Marilee Denio. It began small, with a single individual selling produce near the Southern Pacific Railroad Yard. Before long, the Saturday “Auction” by Mr. Denio became the main highlight at Denio’s.

Open weekends. Parking is $5

1551 Vineyard Rd

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 782-2704

Flea Market, Swap Meet

Hours

Friday: 9:00am – 2:00pm

Saturday 7:00am – 3:30pm

Sunday: 7:00am – 5:00pm

