Wine Country Curling Club’s Annual Bonspiel Brings

40 Curling Teams to Skatetown Ice Arena

Rocklin, CA- Wine Country Curling Club’s (WCCC) signature bonspiel is back this Labor Day Weekend at Skatetown Ice Arena and bigger than ever with 40 teams.

Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) is thrilled to be teaming up with them again for this fantastic three-day event that will showcase local, international, Olympic curlers and a youth team with all four members under 18-years-old.

“We’re sold out with a waiting list and it’s all because of that Gold Medal won by USA Team Shuster in the 2018 Winter Olympics,” Katie Feldman, WCCC President, enthusiastically exclaimed.

“Of the 40 teams that are registered, at least six of them have brand new curlers on them,” elaborated Feldman. “That’s exciting for our sport and shows just how great the sport of curling is at all levels!”

Five teams from Canada will be making the trip down to California to enjoy top-notch competition and the great hospitality that WCCC provides. Two other noteworthy returns are Debbie McCormick and Edith Loudon Hazard. McCormick is a four-time Olympian and World Champion curler who is always fun to watch. Loudon, a native of Scotland, was a member of Great Britain’s Olympic curling team and competed in the 1998 Winter Games in Japan.

The Crush kicks off with the first series of games at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. that same day. Games will start by 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and playoff rounds start by 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

There is no fee for spectators.

Mark your calendars and come watch this fascinating sport live, not only will you beat the Placer Valley summer heat, you might just catch the curling bug yourself. Skatetown is located at 1009 Orlando Ave in Roseville.