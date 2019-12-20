Crestmont among top in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Roseville City School District (RCSD) announced today Crestmont Elementary School has been named a California Distinguished School, an esteemed honor presented to just three elementary schools in Placer County in 2020.

The 2020 California Distinguished Schools program recognizes work in closing the achievement gap, demonstrating outstanding student performance and exemplary achievements in academic programs and practices.

“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students; they also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Crestmont’s culture of excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, coupled with real-time conflict resolution and positive behavior intervention were attributes to earning this recognition.

“This award affirms the determination of our students and educators. They are the cornerstone of who we are and why we do what we do,” said Crestmont principal Jeri Farmer. “Our entire Crestmont community is honored to be recognized and this award belongs to them!

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,700 transitional kindergarten through eighth grade students in 20 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), PBIS, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations.