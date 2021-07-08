Pledging to address core challenges affecting Placer County

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Reaffirming their commitment to community engagement, transparency and education, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced their community outreach unit.

“When you look at the trends of the state and national dialogue surrounding criminal justice, it is clear that more community engagement and exposure to the process can help guide many of these important conversations,” said District Attorney Morgan Gire.

“We look forward to sharing the work our office does directly with our residents and working alongside our community members to address core challenges affecting our county”. Morgan Gire, District Attorney

The District Attorney’s Community Outreach Unit is led by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lisa Botwinik. The unit includes the Community Prosecution Unit, the Media Relations Division, Placer PROTECT, and community engagement including the Citizens Academy and the Speakers Panel.

“Our residents are at the core of everything we do in our office,” said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lisa Botwinik. “This unit is an extension of our mission and we look forward to utilizing new opportunities such as social media, the citizen academy and outreach events to directly connect with our communities.”

“This community-focused unit was created in the fall of 2021, in the midst of the pandemic and community restrictions. Botwinik continued, “Now that our community is opening again, we are excited to be able to meet our community members in person through our Citizens Academy and Speakers Panel.”

The Citizens Academy launched in December 2020, with the first academy starting in March. During the academy, Placer County residents learned about the District Attorney’s Office, its role within the criminal justice system and the services that are provided to the community. Applications for the fall academy open July 6 with the first classes starting in September.

Residents can learn more about the new unit at 10810 Justice Center Drive.

Placer County District Attorney

10810 Justice Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95768

