Benefit Concert for Camp Fire Relief Efforts

Featuring Matt Nathanson and Carly Pearce

ROSEVILLE, CA – @the Grounds is joining forces with Bonneville International radio stations New Country 105.1 KNCI, NOW 100.5 and MIX 96 to bring an incredible Camp Fire Benefit Concert to Jones Hall on Monday, Dec. 3. The concert will feature master singer-storyteller songwriter Matt Nathanson and rising county star Carly Pearce.

“Having the opportunity to give back to our extended community in a time of need is one of the great aspects of @the Grounds,” stated Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds CEO David Attaway.

“We will be donating the event space, parking proceeds and any profit from the bars during the concert to the relief efforts and we are honored to be able to help in this way.”

All proceeds including ticket sales will aid the Salvation Army relief efforts for the Butte County Camp Fire. Chad Rufer, the Group Director of Programming for Bonneville Sacramento, explained that they are beyond grateful for the help of their label partners in New York and Nashville in assisting them by securing both Matt and Carly for this amazing concert that benefits such an important issue in our community.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. @the Grounds is located at 800 All America City Blvd in Roseville.

Currently general admission tickets for $20 are still available here online here.