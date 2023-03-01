Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2022- 23 storm season has been a very good one, defying meteorologist dire predictions for another dry year and triple dip La Nina.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

California’s depleted reservoirs are well above last year’s dismal levels and the snowpack keeps hopes alive for an above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content – March 1, 2023

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago this date Northern Sierra 39.30 150 59 Central Sierra 46.30 198 67 Southern Sierra 43.80 236 65 Statewide 43.70 189 64 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 14.80 57 63 Central Sierra 17.00 65 66 Southern Sierra 14.10 63 44 Statewide 15.50 63 60 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

Related