California Snowpack

Updated March 1, 2023

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2022- 23 storm season has been a very good one, defying meteorologist dire predictions for another dry year and triple dip La Nina.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance

California’s depleted reservoirs are well above last year’s dismal levels and the snowpack keeps hopes alive for an above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content – March 1, 2023

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago this date
Northern Sierra39.3015059
Central Sierra46.3019867
Southern Sierra43.8023665
Statewide43.7018964
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra14.805763
Central Sierra17.006566
Southern Sierra14.106344
Statewide15.506360
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

Related

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

▶ Related▶ More from Author