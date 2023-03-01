Updated March 1, 2023
Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2022- 23 storm season has been a very good one, defying meteorologist dire predictions for another dry year and triple dip La Nina.
Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.
California’s depleted reservoirs are well above last year’s dismal levels and the snowpack keeps hopes alive for an above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.
Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.
California Snowpack Water Content – March 1, 2023
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|% Avg
year ago this date
|Northern Sierra
|39.30
|150
|59
|Central Sierra
|46.30
|198
|67
|Southern Sierra
|43.80
|236
|65
|Statewide
|43.70
|189
|64
California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|% Avg
year ago
|Northern Sierra
|14.80
|57
|63
|Central Sierra
|17.00
|65
|66
|Southern Sierra
|14.10
|63
|44
|Statewide
|15.50
|63
|60
Related
- UPDATED: CALIFORNIA’S 10 LARGEST RESERVOIRS DROUGHT STATUS
- RECREATIONAL WATER RELEASE FOR MIDDLE FORK AMERICAN RIVER PROJECT
- FOLSOM DAM & RESERVOIR FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)