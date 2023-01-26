Roseville based rehabilitation treatment provider for substance abuse

Roseville, Calif.- Recently, California Recovery Center (CRC) just announced its in-network with Kaiser Permanente, one of the major US insurance providers. This new addition, along with other major insurances like Cigna, Halcyon Behavioral, Tricare, and Aetna, allows CRC to significantly broaden and make its services more flexible and accessible to the public.

California Recovery Center, a top-rated rehabilitation treatment provider for substance abuse in Roseville, California, provides individuals with the opportunity to achieve sobriety with minimal impact on their personal and professional lives.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

CRC provides:

• Detox, residential inpatient, and outpatient programs

• Personalized plans and evidence-based therapies

• Interdisciplinary team of wellness professionals

• A personal community of sobriety

To check out more about CRC, visit their website at calrecoverycenter.com or call (916) 894-8477.

related