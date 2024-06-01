Updated: June 2024
Folsom, Calif.- Summer is almost upon us and California’s reservoirs are brimming from snowmelt! Anticipation is high for another fantastic year of water resources. The past two wet seasons have delivered California from a horrible drought and catastrophic fire seasons. A more than ample dose of precipitation these previous two years quickly tamped down on the doom and gloom projections.
California’s 10 largest reservoirs should deliver an epic summer season in the Golden State! Explore and Enjoy!
Fun Facts
- Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.
- An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.
- In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation
Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.
California reservoir levels over time
June 2024
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|94
|113
|New Melones
|87
|140
|Don Pedro
|94
|117
|Lake Oroville
|100
|125
|Trinity Lake
|87
|110
|San Luis Res
|60
|86
|New Bullards Bar
|99
|112
|Lake McClure
|95
|142
|Pine Flat Res
|98
|141
|FOLSOM LAKE
|96
|118
Nov 1, 2023
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|69
|129
|New Melones
|79
|147
|Don Pedro
|81
|123
|Lake Oroville
|68
|134
|Trinity Lake
|50
|86
|San Luis Res
|65
|145
|New Bullards Bar
|69
|115
|Lake McClure
|65
|152
|Pine Flat Res
|56
|202
|FOLSOM LAKE
|57
|131
January 1, 2023
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|33
|57
|New Melones
|29
|53
|Don Pedro
|58
|86
|Lake Oroville
|36
|69
|Trinity Lake
|23
|38
|San Luis Res
|34
|54
|New Bullards Bar
|68
|110
|Lake McClure
|27
|62
|Pine Flat Res
|26
|75
|FOLSOM LAKE
|57
|140
November 1, 2022
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|31
|58
|New Melones
|24
|45
|Don Pedro
|49
|75
|Lake Oroville
|31
|61
|Trinity Lake
|22
|38
|San Luis Res
|25
|55
|New Bullards Bar
|62
|103
|Lake McClure
|18
|42
|Pine Flat Res
|16
|56
|FOLSOM LAKE
|30
|69
Oct 1, 2021
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|24
|39
|New Melones
|35
|63
|Don Pedro
|50
|74
|Lake Oroville
|22
|36
|Trinity Lake
|29
|43
|San Luis Res
|12
|26
|New Bullards Bar
|41
|67
|Lake McClure
|20
|45
|Pine Flat Res
|20
|59
|Folsom Lake
|23
|41
Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4, 2021
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|38
|48
|New Melones
|50
|79
|Don Pedro
|61
|77
|Lake Oroville
|31
|39
|Trinity Lake
|47
|55
|San Luis Res
|32
|51
|New Bullards Bar
|53
|62
|Lake McClure
|37
|53
|Pine Flat Res
|28
|41
|Folsom Lake
|29
|35
data source: California Dept of Water Resources
