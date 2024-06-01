Folsom, Calif.- Summer is almost upon us and California’s reservoirs are brimming from snowmelt! Anticipation is high for another fantastic year of water resources. The past two wet seasons have delivered California from a horrible drought and catastrophic fire seasons. A more than ample dose of precipitation these previous two years quickly tamped down on the doom and gloom projections.

California’s 10 largest reservoirs should deliver an epic summer season in the Golden State! Explore and Enjoy!

Fun Facts

Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.

An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.

In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

California reservoir levels over time

June 2024

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 94 113 New Melones 87 140 Don Pedro 94 117 Lake Oroville 100 125 Trinity Lake 87 110 San Luis Res 60 86 New Bullards Bar 99 112 Lake McClure 95 142 Pine Flat Res 98 141 FOLSOM LAKE 96 118

Nov 1, 2023

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 69 129 New Melones 79 147 Don Pedro 81 123 Lake Oroville 68 134 Trinity Lake 50 86 San Luis Res 65 145 New Bullards Bar 69 115 Lake McClure 65 152 Pine Flat Res 56 202 FOLSOM LAKE 57 131

January 1, 2023

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 33 57 New Melones 29 53 Don Pedro 58 86 Lake Oroville 36 69 Trinity Lake 23 38 San Luis Res 34 54 New Bullards Bar 68 110 Lake McClure 27 62 Pine Flat Res 26 75 FOLSOM LAKE 57 140

November 1, 2022

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 31 58 New Melones 24 45 Don Pedro 49 75 Lake Oroville 31 61 Trinity Lake 22 38 San Luis Res 25 55 New Bullards Bar 62 103 Lake McClure 18 42 Pine Flat Res 16 56 FOLSOM LAKE 30 69

Oct 1, 2021

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 24 39 New Melones 35 63 Don Pedro 50 74 Lake Oroville 22 36 Trinity Lake 29 43 San Luis Res 12 26 New Bullards Bar 41 67 Lake McClure 20 45 Pine Flat Res 20 59 Folsom Lake 23 41

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4, 2021

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 38 48 New Melones 50 79 Don Pedro 61 77 Lake Oroville 31 39 Trinity Lake 47 55 San Luis Res 32 51 New Bullards Bar 53 62 Lake McClure 37 53 Pine Flat Res 28 41 Folsom Lake 29 35

data source: California Dept of Water Resources

