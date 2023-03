California cities and towns ranked by percentage of Irish residents

Roseville, Calif. – It’s almost St Patty’s Day! A day awash in a sea of green, leprechauns and four-leaf clovers. Perhaps A hearty helping of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. Quaffing an Irish brew or a shot of Irish Whiskey to begin the day’s celebration is customary, for some.

For others, no St Patrick’s day is complete without listening to some U2, Van Morrison, The Cranberries and The Dubliners for starters.

Roseville

In Roseville, Boxing Donkey will be throwing their biggest party of the year. This all-day, raucous celebration starts at 8:00 am, 21 and over only and includes a cover charge. A loud and wild affaire that goes all day. Word to the wise: Rideshare.

Early arrivals at the Boxing Donkey

Here are the places in California with the highest percentage of Irish, at least according to ZipAtlas. We can’t say which ones throw the best celebration, but we suspect a few know how to throw down a good time, in true Irish fashion.

California Cities and Town with most Irish residents

City/Town % Irish Strawberry Valley, California 68.04% Randsburg, California 40.42% Clearlake Park, California 37.36% Ravendale, California 34.52% Fields Landing, California 32.32% Nipton, California 32.01% Alleghany, California 30.71% Goodyears Bar, California 30.30% Downieville, California 29.86% Clio, California 29.29% Tomales, California 27.54% Navarro, California 26.62% Lakeshore, California 25.80% Mount Laguna, California 25.60% Mather, California 25.49% Avery, California 25.35% Shoshone, California 24.26% Tecopa, California 24.04% Echo Lake, California 23.80% Wishon, California 23.72% Castella, California 22.47% Coleville, California 22.18% Wilseyville, California 21.96% Green Valley Lake, California 21.85% Lytle Creek, California 21.58% Elmira, California 21.53% Clements, California 21.48% Twin Bridges, California 21.42% Madeline, California 21.42% Cima, California 21.42% Eagleville, California 21.36% Paynes Creek, California 21.29% Cassel, California 21.27% Hathaway Pines, California 21.19% Kirkwood, California 20.72% Loma Mar, California 20.43% Paskenta, California 20.21% Landers, California 19.94% Mi Wuk Village, California 19.92% Friant, California 19.25% Bass Lake, California 19.21% Vallecito, California 19.09% Forest Knolls, California 18.94% Old Station, California 18.84% Doyle, California 18.73% Herlong, California 18.49% Callahan, California 18.34% Caspar, California 18.32% Weldon, California 18.28% Summerland, California 18.27% Bethel Island, California 18.15% Guerneville, California 18.09% Wofford Heights, California 17.98% Douglas City, California 17.89% Samoa, California 17.89% Dutch Flat, California 17.68% Tahoe City, California 17.61% Redcrest, California 17.56% Sheridan, California 17.50% Posey, California 17.24% Phillipsville, California 17.18% Brownsville, California 17.01% Leggett, California 16.99% Lower Lake, California 16.96% Platina, California 16.88% Shasta, California 16.86% Altaville, California 16.83% Earp, California 16.67% Willow Creek, California 16.66% Valyermo, California 16.56% Bella Vista, California 16.52% Zenia, California 16.48% Fulton, California 16.44% Auberry, California 16.29% Yosemite National Park, California 16.29% Lagunitas, California 16.28% Salton City, California 16.25% Bodega, California 16.22% Greenwood, California 16.14% Jamestown, California 16.00% Lucerne, California 15.97% Redway, California 15.93% Mariposa, California 15.92% Camp Meeker, California 15.92% Mokelumne Hill, California 15.86% Bridgeport, California 15.82% Monte Rio, California 15.79% La Grange, California 15.79% Taylorsville, California 15.77% Cottonwood, California 15.73% Hayfork, California 15.71% Lee Vining, California 15.69% Big Bear Lake, California 15.66% Hyampom, California 15.63% Mill Creek, California 15.62% Ahwahnee, California 15.62% Port Costa, California 15.60% Weott, California 15.58% Alturas, California 15.54% Litchfield, California 15.47%

