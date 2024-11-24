Power, luxury, and comfort with a premium price tag

Roseville, Calif.- The 2025 BMW X7 follows the company’s standard game plan for success.

BMW has an enviable reputation for designing appealing vehicles that are powerful. Toss in luxury and comfort, and one can assume BMW regularly delivers the complete package.

The X7 was introduced in 2019 and is the largest and most luxurious SUV in the BMW lineup. Although sales aren’t spectacular, they are more than respectable for a luxury SUV – ranging between roughly 21,000 and 31,000 during a five-year stretch.

A year ago, the X7 arrived with a modest refresh that included a more dramatic front end, new dashboard design, and BMW’s latest infotainment system. Essentially unchanged, the 2025 version offers three rows of seating and can transport up to seven passengers.

The X7 also provides a boatload of technology and a choice of three powerful engines and three diverse trim models (xDrive40i, M60i, Alpina XB7).

Hefty price tag

Starting at a hefty price tag of approximately $83,500, the base model xDrive40i would be our choice. Of course, if money is not an issue, going with one of the other two versions of the X7 is a good selection as well.

Excellent performance has typically been part of the equation when considering a BMW. The X7 offers a choice of three refined and powerful engines that all pair with an eight-speed automatic and are equipped with all-wheel drive.

Performance

We were impressed how the xDrive40i delivered in all driving situation with its power on demand. The engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder that generates 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds, but feels even faster.

If that’s not enough, than the M60i is a fantastic option. It’s a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8 that delivers 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and goes 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

The high-performance Alpina XB7 is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8 that delivers 631 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It zips along, going 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph.

All three trim models offer an adaptive air suspension system that helps promote a smooth ride. The X7 weighs between 5,417 and 5,986 pounds, and when properly equipped can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

No one who has been behind the wheel would accuse the X7 of moving like some lumbering family hauler. It’s sporty and agile, and takes corners well with its responsive and accurate steering that is appreciated when navigating tight parking spaces.

AT A GLANCE -2025 BMW X-7

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, 375 horsepower; twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8, 523 horsepower; twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8, 630 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-25 mpg; 16-21 mpg; 15-21 mpg

Price estimate: $83,500 to $110,900

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Interior and Safety

Safety is another major plus of the X7. Standard driver-assistance safety features include forward and rear collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, traffic-sign recognition, automatic high-beam headlights, automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The X7 interior provides an element of class, thanks in part to the abundance of wood and leather. The interior luxury features include heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting.

The X7 has a unique and dramatic dashboard that’s contained in the curved glass panel atop the dash. It includes a 12.3-inch gauge cluster directly in front of the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen that can be a challenge to master since there are no convenient buttons to offset the tech factor.

Front and second row seating is comfortable and spacious for even 6-footers. The third row is adequate for adults on short drives, yet not the place to be during longer trips. Another complaint is how slow the power-operated second row moves – slow is an understatement, especially when waiting for the captain’s chairs when trying to get people in and out of the third row.

The X7 cargo area measures 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row, expands to 48.6 cubes behind the second row, and serves as a good hauler when both rows are down, resulting in 90.4 feet of space.

BMW has a reputation for manufacturing appealing vehicles and the 2025 BMW X7 certainly fits the mold. It offers the complete package – delivering excellent performance, luxury and comfort.

