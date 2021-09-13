Incomparable Amador Wine Country hospitality

Plymouth, Calif. – Harvest is in full swing here in Amador Wine Country, and that means it’s almost time for the Big Crush! Your ticket includes scenes of teeming vineyards, trudging tractors, and bustling crush pads accompanied by incomparable Amador Wine Country hospitality!

Creative food & wine pairings, a variety of live music, and harvest activities are presented by warm & friendly family wineries across the county.

Planning your Big Crush weekend

Plan Ahead: You will need to plan your itinerary and make your selections of where you are going in advance. You will secure your spots as part of the ticketing process. View winery offerings by clicking here.

are in place at all member wineries; therefore, book your tickets early to secure your spots. What’s NEW ! We are offering a Friday ticket! But, while all of our members participate on Saturday and Sunday, not everyone will participate on Friday. Wineries participating on Friday Oct 1 will have a Friday logo next to their entry on the Winery Offerings Page.

! We are offering a Friday ticket! But, while all of our members participate on Saturday and Sunday, not everyone will participate on Friday. Wineries participating on Friday Oct 1 will have a Friday logo next to their entry on the Winery Offerings Page. MAX Tickets: The maximum number of tickets you can purchase in a single transaction is twelve (12), including your Designated Drivers.

Tickets & Info

Now through September 26, use a coupon code from one of our member wineries and the Amador Vintners Association will donate $5 of each ticket purchased to the El Dorado Community Foundation’s Caldor Fire Fund to directly help those impacted by the Caldor Fire. Plus, you can also make an additional donation as part of the ticketing process! Contact your favorite winery for their coupon code to help make a difference in the lives of fire victims.

